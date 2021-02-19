BREAKING: UGA Keeps the Sorey Bloodline in Athens

Daquayvoius "Quayvo" Sorey is a class of 2023 wide receiver and has committed to the University of Georgia.

Quayvo is the younger cousin of Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey. Xavian committed to Georgia in the class of 2021 and his younger brother is one of the more explosive wide receiver targets in the 2023 class. Now, there's going to be a pair of Sorey brothers in Athens it seems.

Dequayvious is 6'2, 190 pounds as a rising junior at Graceville high school in Graceville, Florida.

Sorey joins Georgia's 2023 class alongside tight end Pearce Spurlin and defensive tackle Seven Cloud.

Dawgs Daily reached out to Pearce Spurlin to get his thoughts on Sorey's commitment.

"It's awesome to have him in the class. We talked about it a while ago and now it finally happened. It's just the beginning of something special." Spurlin added, "The panhandle loves the Dawgs."

Spurlin has become an early face of this 2023 class for Georgia, and during a time period where Georgia staffers can't get down to Florida for in-person visits, it's beneficial for Spurlin to be down there working on these Sunshine State products for Georgia.

As for what Sorey will bring to Athens, like his older brother, Daquayvious is an explosive athlete as a wide receiver and can score from an place on the football field. Georgia offered him back in January of 2020 and now, he's a member of the 2023 class for Georgia.

