Darnell Washington Commits to The Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Football is proving to be one of the nation's top football brands, as the team continues to extend its recruiting reach around the country. This time Kirby Smart and company have reached into Las Vegas, Nevada to secure the services of the nation's top athlete, Darnell Washington out Desert Pines High School.

Washington is a physically imposing player, standing nearly 6'8 and weighing around 265 pounds. Washington is known for his versatility, but tight end is the position he prefers playing and by all means, the Georgia Football coaches will oblige.

It's been reported that Darnell Washington sent in his letter of intent several weeks back and kept the announcement quite to announce at tonights Under Armour All-American game. It's something that Washington told SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. that he's dreamed of since he was a kid.

Darnell Washington has been clocked with a verified time of 4.75 in the 40-yard dash, but he appears much faster than that on film. In all honesty, I have never seen a player like him. A man more massive than most players at his position, he looks quite fluid running routes.

He is able to run deep routes like the post, post corner, back-shoulder fade routes, and obviously go routes. He has a limited ability to create space from defenders due to his length, but in all honesty, he doesn't need much space because of the sheer size of the target that he is.

Washington not only runs the deeper routes and typical shorter routes like slants, drags, flats, and crossing routes, his team often threw him the ball in space. The Desert High School coaching staff used screens and bubble screens to get Darnell the ball and allow him to work after the catch. He has a fantastic ability to run right through would-be tacklers, with strength and power. He also uses a ferocious stiff arm to remove defensive obstacles from his path.

Washington seen with fellow UGA signee, Carson Beck.

Washington is shockingly agile for a massive man. If an opponent braces for a power attack, Washington has the agility to change directions and leave the defender grasping at air. Adversaries often try to bring him down by tacking him low, but Washington often counters that with great timing and leaps over the potential tackler. He has been known to hurdle over multiple defenders on the same play.

Not only is the big tight end a good pass catcher, but he is a devastating blocker. He possesses the power to deliver a stunning blow at the snap. Washington also has the strength to route an undersized opponent, anywhere on the field he wants them to go, in the run game. Run blocking is the primary and most important assignment that Kirby Smart gives to his tight ends. If a player is not a willing blocker, he won't play often in Athens.

For years Georgia Bulldogs fans have lamented the fact, that the tight end position has not been a focal point of the offense. Many people see a good pass-catching tight end, as the key to unlocking the middle of the field for the Dawgs' passing game.

With the lack of returning depth and star power at the position, the opportunity is there for Washington to earn major snaps much sooner than later. Judging the overall package of attributes, Darnell Washington has in the toolbelt, the Georgia Bulldogs may have just secured their prototype tight end.

Meanwhile, Kirby Smart and his staff continue to dominate recruiting and push towards stealing away the nation's top overall class.

Though Zach Evans has delayed his announcement, it is believed here at SI's Bulldog Maven that Ringo will be choosing Georgia in two days at the Army All-American games, and with the Evans stuff still looming that brings UGA's 5-star count to four behind only Clemson.