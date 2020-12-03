SI.com
DawgsDaily
Darris Smith Commits to Georgia

Brooks Austin

The University of Georgia has its sixth commitment in the class of 2022. Defensive end Darris Smith has announced his commitment to play college football for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Smith joins Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CJ Washington, Deyon Bowie and Tyre West as the commitments for that year.

As the 2021 class comes to a close with early national signing day coming in less than two weeks, the University of Georgia has added two commitments in the last 24 hours for 2022. 

Smith attends Appling County High School in Baxley, Ga. The young prospect has an advanced pass-rushing skill set at a young age and his length and size project to him being able to add on good weight upon arrival in college. 

Smith also moonlights as a tight end at Appling County, which illustrates how much athleticism he possesses. He's extremely long and has enough burst off the edge to develop into a serious threat at outside linebacker for Georgia. He's certainly a prospect that as he grows into his frame will ultimately get much better. 

The outside linebackers room for Georgia has been a crowded one for some time with the likes of Azeez Ojulari, Adam Anderson, Nolan Smith, Walter Grant and others, but by the time Smith arrives on campus it could be a lot thinner in terms of depth. 

Georgia appears to be gaining serious steam in the class of 2022 as commitments continue to roll in. 

Recruiting

