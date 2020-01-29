BulldogMaven
David Daniel: A Leader In The Making for Georgia

Blayne Gilmer

On September 13, 2019, David Daniel became the first member of the 2021 recruiting class to commit to the "G". A Woodstock, Georgia native, Daniel stars at the Safety position for the Woodstock Wolverines in class 7A, the largest classification, of the Georgia High School Association.

Daniel seems to be a young man on a mission. He has a singular focus on being great and that applies to all aspects of his life. The family aspect of the University of Georgia is what ultimately helped to seal the deal for him. David likes to work hard and strive for excellence in his game as well and that's a common ground that he has built relationships on with Kirby Smart, Charlton Warren, and even current Georgia Bulldog players.

Daniel, being the first Dawg in 2021, embraces being a leader for the class. Helping pull in guys like Barrett Carter and Kamar Wilcoxson to Georgia is something that he's actively taking part in. In addition to that, David discussed hard work, growing relationships, and his motivation going into his Senior season with his Wolverine teammates. Check out the wide-ranging interview with the 4-Star Athlete below.

DD2
David Daniel dons number 1 for the Woodstock Wolverines

Q: It's been well over four months since you committed to Georgia. In that time, how has your relationship with the staff and current Georgia players grown?

On the Players - "I've grown some with a few players there. Lewis Cine, I can tell you he's a cool dude. I've been talking to him recently on social media and getting to know him more. Kendall Milton, the running back committed (and now signed and enrolled) there, as well. Mostly talking to those two."

On Kirby Smart and Charlton Warren - "It (the relationship) has gotten amazing! They were always cool and everything before I committed, but they've just given me a family perspective. They've been all about work, school, and family, with family obviously coming first. They shown me that they can and will treat me well, treat my people well, and I like what they do."

Q: With all of that growth and investment, is safe to say you still remain a solid commitment to Georgia?

"Yes, sir I do. However, I am going to keep open relationships, just because of future references, and you never know where people can or will end up or how they could help you."

Q: Being a solid commitment, what is it like and is it difficult when coaches of other big-time programs stop by and are trying to flip you?

"It's difficult, especially with them telling me that you, oh you're a big-time recruit. We aren't gonna see another dude like you again. I'm thankful for all the attention and accolades that are all allowing this to happen. But, I'm standing my ground. Gotta finish what I started, as my Momma always has told me."

Q: As the first commitment in the 2021 class, have you taken it upon yourself to take a leadership role and help to recruit others?

"Yeah, I'm trying to reach out to other players. I've had some coaches text me and let me know who they want. So I'm trying to get after some guys and let them know, that's the spot!"

Q: Putting recruiting aside for a minute, your Woodstock Wolverines lost several one-score games last season. How does drive you and your Senior class going into the season?

"As soon as last season ended, our whole class came together and decided, we are going to work harder than the last group of Seniors that came through because we can't have our high school career end like theirs did. It's sad to say, but it just can't happen."

 Q: What are some personal goals for you during your Senior season?

"I've just got to come out and show out like I usually do. Just keep playing my ball game and keep my future school interested." 

Q: With the additions to the secondary in the 2020 class, the class ahead of you, how excited are you about what the secondary will look like when you arrive on campus?

"I'm very excited. For talented guys like that to be there before I get there and have that year of experience is going to be great. We're going to stacked! I'm ready to play with and compete with those guys. I'm not afraid of competition so it's going to be fun!"

Q: Do you plan on enrolling early?

"I plan to enroll early. I already have most of my credits, so I only have a few classes that I need to finish before I enroll at Georgia."

Q: What is something that Dawg fans everywhere should know about David Daniel the person. Any hobbies or academic interests?

"I must say, I don't really have any hobbies, to be honest with you. I'm just a machine. It's football everything. I love playing football games, just going out and throwing the ball around. As far as academics, I'm going to choose between engineering, sports management, and sports medicine. If I'm unable to make it to the NFL, I feel I can do something with those to help other players, high school players, get to where they want to be and make the game better and hopefully they can make it."

