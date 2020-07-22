Dawgs Daily Insider Interview: 2023 Georgia Commit Treyaun Webb

Treyaun Webb is the "Lead Dawg" for Georgia's 2023 recruiting class. The multi-faceted, extremely talented, prodigious running back out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, continues to be one of the most sought after and highly recruited players in his class despite his commitment.

Yesterday, just before this interview, in fact, Webb received scholarship offers from Oklahoma and Southern California.

Needless to say, the big-time back is busy. Not only is he being recruited by other programs, but Webb is also closely maintaining his relationship with UGA and Todd Hartley, who Webb considers a Father figure. All recruiting contact has to be initiated by Webb at this point, so it can be a lot to manage. Also, Treyaun is doing his best to recruit other prospects to join forces with him in Athens.

Webb is a tireless worker and attending camps and grinding away in personal and team workouts to prepare for his sophomore season in 2020. That sophomore season now looks to be more of a reality than it was just a couple of weeks ago with the Florida High School Athletic Association has announced on Monday that football is slated to start as scheduled in the Sunshine State.

Webb was gracious enough to break away from his hectic schedule and give us a little bit of his time. In the conversation with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Webb gives an update on what he's been up to, how his game is developing, his reaction to the good news given by the FHSAA on the 2020 season, and his relationship with Georgia and prospects he's trying to bring on board. Needless to say, it's a conversation with a wide scope that is worth a watch with a Dawg commit that is worth the hype.

