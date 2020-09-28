SI.com
DawgsDaily
Deion Colzie commits to Notre Dame

Brooks Austin

Deion Colzie committed to Notre Dame back in October of 2019 during a visit in which the Irish edged out arch-rival USC (30-27) and seemed to be a steady member of the 2021 class for the Irish. 

Then March rolled around and Colzie de-committed from Notre Dame and opened his recruitment back up. Obviously, the first thought of many was that Georgia would be the leading candidate to land his services considering he attends Athens Academy, mere miles from the UGA campus. 

Well, Colzie is back in the fold for Notre Dame's class of 2021, as today he re-committed to the Irish. 

Colzie is ranked outside of the SI99 for the class of 2021, but is one of the nation's best at the wide receiver position. Colzie's chances to end up at Georgia drastically changed when Jackson Meeks, the big-bodied target out of Phenix City, Alabama committed to Georgia. Meeks told Dawgs Daily on SI.com at the time that Georgia wideouts coach, Cortez Hankton told Meeks they'd only be taking two wide receivers in the 2021 class. 

Since then, sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that Georgia is still on the market for a third wide receiver in the 2021 class, but odds are it will more than likely be a SLOT wide receiver, and not an outside receiver like Adonai Mitchell, Jackson Meeks or even a player like Deion Colzie. 

As for what Notre Dame has received in Deion Colzie, he honestly reminds me of another Single-A wideout that's now enrolled at Georgia in Justin Robinson, just a bit more polished. Remember, Robinson has only been playing football for a handful of years. I would say what separates the two is Colzie displays a bit more twitch than Robinson. The short-area quickness is slightly better. 

Recruiting

