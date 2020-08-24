SI.com
What Does De'Jahn Warren Bring To Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

For the second time in the last three seasons, the University of Georgia has gained a commitment from the nation's top Junior College prospect. In the 2019 cycle it was Jermaine Johnson that decided to come to Athens to finish out his college career, Monday it's De'Jahn Warren that decided he'd become a Dawg. 

Warren played just one season with Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Pennsylvania after a rather strenuous high school career that saw three different high schools that left him wondering if he'd ever play football again. 

Two years later, he's the No. 1 JUCO prospect in the country and on his way to Athens to play for Kirby Smart between the hedges. 

So, what does he bring to the Georgia program?

Well, first things first, Georgia got themselves a grown man. Not only in his approach to the game but physically. Warren is listed at 6'1, 185 pounds, and is fully developed and prepared for the physicality of the SEC.  He's got tremendous length and ball skills, but what stands out most on his tape is his recovery speed. 

Warren self-reports 4.39 speed and based off the film, he's not far off. He's got the ability to play with tremendous patience at the line of scrimmage, limiting the exposure of pass interference penalties, while possessing the ability to run with any and all receivers in the SEC. 

The other thing that jumps off the screen when watching Warren is his willingness to tackle. Here at Dawgs Daily, we categorize defensive backs in two distinct groups of tackling — the ones there to clean things up, and the ones there to blow things up. Warren falls into that second category of tacklers. This is a player that if asked, would certainly slide into the SLOT and play the STAR role for Georgia and do so with tremendous run-stopping ability. 

In fact, this type of tackler might be wasted on the edge. He absolutely destroys people when coming downhill to tackle. But then again, his coverage skills in man-to-man coverage are so advanced that you are probably best served to leave him out on the edge to shut down the opposition's primary target holder. 

Considering Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning's propensity to send corners on blitzes, this is the ideal corner prospect for the Georgia defense. A player that has the ability to play man coverage, the ball skills to turn the opposition over in zone coverage, and the willingness to destroy ball carriers on blitzes. What more could you want? 

Warren was expected to play one more season at Lackawanna Community College, but with the uncertainty surrounding their season, he likely has played his final JUCO snaps. During an interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, Warren revealed he was planning to early enroll in the spring of 2021. 

Here's a look at De'Jahn Warren's Highlights: 

Comments
No. 1-2
Brent Wilson
Brent Wilson

Huge pick up for the Bulldogs. With UGA expecting to have a handful of defensive backs after this season, it's nice to know they'll have at least one experienced corner to fallback on.

AllThingsSports101
AllThingsSports101

I LOVE a big physical corner and that sounds like what we just landed

