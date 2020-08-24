Georgia has seen quite a bit of success come there way from the Junior College ranks as of late. Devonte Wyatt, Jermaine Johnson, and DJ Daniel are all former Junior College prospects that will play a pivotal role for the University of Georgia in the coming season in 2020.

That line of JUCO prospects continued today as De'Jahn Warren has committed to the University of Georgia on his birthday.

De'Jahn Warren is one of the most talented defensive back prospects in the country. Warren was being highly pursued by a litany of Power 5 programs. Standing in at 6'0" 175 pounds and having a 4-Star ranking, Warren's situation on the surface may seem similar to a lot of other recruits, but his path to this point has been filled with adversity. Warren has overcome a lot but is now making a name for himself at Lackawanna Community College.

In an earlier interview with Dawgs Daily on SI.com Warren told us his journey to recruiting stardom was meaning and the offers from major programs was amazing. "It means the world to me honestly. Football is very important to me, I've been in love with it for as long as I can remember. So to finally be in a position where others can appreciate my skill set is great!"

Warren likes how straight forward the Georgia coaches were. "The first thing they talked to me about was their roster situation. I liked that because I know what would be expected of me and what the program needs" said Warren. It's no secret that Georgia is absolutely loaded in the back end of their defense for the upcoming season. However, the Dawgs could lose as many as five or six talented defensive backs after this season due to graduation or going pro. Players with the man coverage skills that Warren possesses will be in need.