De'Jahn Warren Releases Top 7, Includes Georgia Football

Brooks Austin

De'Jahn Warren is one of the most talented defensive back prospects in the country. Warren is being highly pursued by a litany of Power 5 programs. Standing in at 6'0" 175 pounds and having a 4-Star ranking, Warren's situation on the surface may seem similar to a lot of other recruits, but his path to this point has been filled with adversity. Warren has overcome a lot but is now making a name for himself at Lackawanna Community College.

Today, he announced his Top-7. Georiga, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida State, Maryland, and Penn State have made the cut. 

As far as his relationship with Georgia goes, when Dawgs Daily on SI.com asked Warren what the recognition of his talent and the appreciation for his game during his recruitment have meant, Warren responded, "It means the world to me honestly. Football is very important to me, I've been in love with it for as long as I can remember. So to finally be in a position where others can appreciate my skill set is great!"

Warren's relationship with Georgia is one that he is excited about and one that is continuing to grow. "Georgia has always been one of my favorite programs, through high school. To get the offer meant a lot to me and the process of getting to know them has been pretty nice. I'm talking to Coach Warren and Coach Lanning and we are getting to know each other better and I'm getting to know more about the program. The goal is to get me down to Athens soon" shared Warren.

Warren likes how straight forward the Georgia coaches are. "The first thing they talked to me about was their roster situation. I liked that because I know what would be expected of me and what the program needs" said Warren. It's no secret that Georgia is absolutely loaded in the back end of their defense for the upcoming season. However, the Dawgs could lose as many as five or six talented defensive backs after this season due to graduation or going pro. Players with the man coverage skills that Warren possesses will be in need.

