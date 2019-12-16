Devin Willock Commits to Georgia

Former Penn State Commit, Devin Willock has now committed to the University of Georgia.

Newly hired Georgia Offensive Line Coach Matt Luke has successfully flipped the 6’6” 325-pound guard. Willock has been planning to sign during the early signing period, and after receiving the offer from Georgia this week, he wasted no time making the decision. Willock committed to the “G” over Virginia, Penn State, Boston College, and others.

Recruiting is a whirlwind at times, and it appears that the transition from Pittman to Luke on the UGA offensive coaching staff has made things come full circle on the addition of Devin Willock. Georgia had been in on him early, but the pursuit cooled off some, especially after the commitment to Penn State.

Now, just days after an offer from Kirby Smart and his staff, Willock commits to Georgia and will sign on National Signing day here in a couple of days. The early enrollee will look to add depth at either guard or tackle.

Kirby Smart believes in building a very deep and physically imposing offensive line. The size of Willock has him fitting the mold as another piece of the “great wall” that the staff has been building.

The recruiting game is one where no holds are barred! With all the ongoing craziness on the trail and factoring in upcoming decisions to be made by current offensive linemen, it’s not surprising to see the Dawgs solidifying their depth up front.

Some will say that Willock is "just a 3-star." Need I remind you that Solomon Kindley was merely a 3-star?

We will have all of the latest news and information as national early signing day approaches.

