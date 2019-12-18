BulldogMaven
Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Interview with Devin Willock

Brooks Austin

As expected, the massive linemen Devin Willock has signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs on National Early Signing Day.

Prior to signing his letter of intent, Willock spoke with The Bulldog Maven the thought process that went into his flip from Penn State to Georgia, the kind of player he is, and what he's looking forward to the most about playing for the Bulldogs.

You didn’t waste much time after receiving the UGA offer to de-commit from Penn state, was Georgia your “dream school” from the start?

"Yessir. I loved Georgia for a whole while now and once the opportunity arose I took it." 

What about playing for Georgia are you most excited about?

"The competition. I feel I do a great job playing up to competition so being surrounded by a bunch of dogs on both sides of the ball day in and day out I'm going to develop into the best version of myself." 

Have you gotten to know coach Luke pretty well? And do you think you move into guard or are they keeping you at tackle?

"Yessir. He’s a real genuine guy and as of right now, tackle. But i can play anywhere throughout the offensive line." 

What is the Georgia program and it’s fans getting in Devin Willock?

"A kid from Jersey who’s not only gonna give it all on the field but give it all in the community as well I plan to do great on the field and be an image of what a Georgia lineman is supposed to be."

Willock will not be enrolling early due to a restriction from his high school in New Jersey, but his versatility will give him a possibility to make the travel list early as a freshman. 

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

