Graduate Transfer Dimencio Vaughn places Georgia Basketball in Final 3

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the final three teams for one of the hottest items on the college basketball transfer market in guard, Dimencio Vaughn. Also in his top three are UConn and in-conference foe, Ole Miss.

Dimencio Vaughn is a 6'5 220-pound guard from New York, New York. Coming off of his redshirt junior year, he'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Vaughn led Rider in points (14.8 PPG), steals (1.8 SPG), and blocks (0.8 BPG). On top of that, Vaughn also posted a solid rebounding effort with 6.6 boards per outing. As you can see from his stat line, he is a versatile guard who can contribute in many different areas.

It's no easy task to replace the potential first overall draft pick in Anthony Edwards, but Dimencio Vaughn can help ease that pain.

Vaughn can score at all three levels, and on top of that he does it at a highly efficient level. This past season Vaughn shot 48.4% from the field and a whopping 39.3% from the 3-point line. On top of the knockdown shooting, Vaughn is a great finisher when attacking the basket, even finishing with a dunk in many cases. For a team looking to replace the talents of Anthony Edwards and the shooting capabilities of Tyree Crump, there might not be a better option than Dimencio Vaughn.

Dimencio Vaughn is a long and rangy 2-guard who can also handle the ball.

Vaughn can fill Georgia's need of a proven 2-guard to play alongside Sahvir Wheeler. Having started over 65 games in his college career and given his talents, he certainly fits the bill.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.