BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Graduate Transfer Dimencio Vaughn places Georgia Basketball in Final 3

Brent Wilson

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the final three teams for one of the hottest items on the college basketball transfer market in guard, Dimencio Vaughn. Also in his top three are UConn and in-conference foe, Ole Miss.

Dimencio Vaughn is a 6'5 220-pound guard from New York, New York. Coming off of his redshirt junior year, he'll have one season of eligibility remaining.

Vaughn led Rider in points (14.8 PPG), steals (1.8 SPG), and blocks (0.8 BPG). On top of that, Vaughn also posted a solid rebounding effort with 6.6 boards per outing. As you can see from his stat line, he is a versatile guard who can contribute in many different areas.

It's no easy task to replace the potential first overall draft pick in Anthony Edwards, but Dimencio Vaughn can help ease that pain.

Vaughn can score at all three levels, and on top of that he does it at a highly efficient level. This past season Vaughn shot 48.4% from the field and a whopping 39.3% from the 3-point line. On top of the knockdown shooting, Vaughn is a great finisher when attacking the basket, even finishing with a dunk in many cases. For a team looking to replace the talents of Anthony Edwards and the shooting capabilities of Tyree Crump, there might not be a better option than Dimencio Vaughn.

USATSI_11774189
Dimencio Vaughn is a long and rangy 2-guard who can also handle the ball.

Vaughn can fill Georgia's need of a proven 2-guard to play alongside Sahvir Wheeler. Having started over 65 games in his college career and given his talents, he certainly fits the bill. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Madden, Facetime, and Virtual Tours: College Recruiting Amidst Coronavirus

College football recruiting has been drastically impacted by the coronavirus How Madden, facetime, and virtual tours have played during this time.

Brooks Austin

Micah Morris Has Named Final Five Schools, includes Georgia Bulldogs

4-star tackle Micah Morris has announced his final five schools that will get a shot to land him. He includes the home state Georgia Bulldogs in the mix.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: Joe Scott Expected to Become Head Coach At Air Force

Bulldog staffer Joe Scott is expected to become the next head basketball coach at Air Force. He returns to Air Force for the second time.

Brent Wilson

Georgia Football: Three Bulldogs in Todd McShay's Two Round NFL Mock Draft

Todd McShay has released his latest two-round NFL mock draft and he has three former Georgia Bulldogs going in the first 64 selections.

Brooks Austin

Eli Wolf Talks NFL Draft Preparation And His Time as a Georgia Bulldog

Eli Wolf quickly became a vital part of the Georgia offense in 2019. Wolf joined the Bulldog Maven to discuss the Draft and his time at UGA.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football: Inside Linebacker Depth Chart Review

Of all the position groups at Georgia, few are settled and known like the inside linebackers room. Today, we take a look at what the depth will look like this fall.

Brooks Austin

by

Bostonfan1967

NCAA Grants Extra Year of Eligibility For All Spring Sports

Amid the coronavirus outbreak the NCAA will now allow all Division 1 spring sports athletes an additional year of eligibility according to reports.

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift Jumps to No. 21 On SI.com's NFL Draft Big Board

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift is climbing up boards as the NFL Draft approaches. Check out the latest scouting report from SI.com

BGilmer18

Carson Beck - The Mindset Of A Quarterback at Georgia

Carson Beck is working hard with 6 Points Owner and QB trainer Denny Thompson to become a champion and an all-time great at Georgia.

BGilmer18

Georgia Basketball: JUCO prospect Tyron McMillan commits to Georgia

Georgia has added a transfer from the JUCO level. Forward Tyron McMillan has committed to play for Tom Crean at Georgia.

Brent Wilson