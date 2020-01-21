DJ Lundy Discusses His Recruitment and His Relationship with Georgia

Listed as a 3-star Athlete, DJ Lundy has garnered the attention of lots of big-time programs throughout his high school career. However, a very meaningful offer to the Ocilla, Georgia native didn't come until the early signing period when Dan Lanning and The University of Georgia offered the multifaceted 6'0" 225 pounder a scholarship on December 16th, 2019. The fullback and linebacker for Irwin County helped to lead his team to a Single-A GHSA State Championship and was very impressive in doing so, just two days before the offer came.

Bulldog Maven at SI.com was able to catch up with Lundy on the heels on his in-home visit with Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning to see how his recruitment has been and what is to come from the south Georgia playmaker.

Q: DJ, how was the in-home visit with Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning and what has it been like getting to know them?

"It was a good time, they're very good people. I enjoyed it. I've gotten to see them some before, I went up to the South Carolina game this year and got to see them interact with players and things like that too."

Q: Your offer from Georgia came shortly after winning a State Championship at Irwin County. What was it like winning it all your Senior year?

"It was a good feeling. It meant a lot to our team. My coach (Buddy Nobles) has cancer (stomach) and it was gonna be the last game he coached. We all just wanted to win it for him."

Q: Growing up in south Georgia, did you root for any particular team growing up?

"Yes, I was always a Dawg fan."

Q: What did it mean to you when the offer came from UGA?

"I mean, really, it was just a dream come true. A lot of hard work paying off."

Q: Once the offer came, was there any thought of signing early? Or was it basically understood that you'd take the rest of your visits and wait until February to sign with a team?

"I knew I was going to wait. I needed to go ahead and take all my visits, see all the programs more and just wait."

Q: Who was it that officially offered you and how much had you been talking to Georgia prior to the offer?

"We had talked a good bit like I said, I had gone on an unofficial the week of the South Carolina game. When the time came it was coach Dan Lanning that made the offer. I just had the in-home and now I have my official visit up there this weekend."

Q: With your official at Georgia this week, how many visits do you still have or that you intend to take?

"I'm going to end up going to UCLA and West Virginia soon as well, but yes Georgia this weekend."

Q: Being a big-time playmaker for your team on both sides of the ball, what position do you want to play in college?

"I want to play inside linebacker."

Q: What position is Georgia recruiting you as?

"They want me to play inside linebacker."

Q: You've visited Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech and you still have Georgia, UCLA and West Virginia to go. Do you currently have a leader in your recruitment?

"I really don't have a leader right now, still have to take some visits."

Q: Do you think you'll commit before signing day? Or, will you wait until the actual day to announce?

"I'll probably go ahead and make my decision (silent commit) but won't announce to the public until signing day."

Q: What are going to be the biggest factors in your decision and ultimately where you end up signing in February?

"It's really just going to be the vibe I get and do I feel comfortable. I'm going to be there for the next three or four years. How do I fit in? Just the fit is going to be important."

Dan Lanning and Kirby Smart would definitely like to add a relentless player like Lundy to what is already an impressive defensive squad for the Dawgs in 2020. The Irwin County native went on to say that he was friends with a few guys that were recruited by Georgia in the last recruiting cycle and that he was friends with Trezman Marshall. All good resources for DJ to lean on as the makes his decision. One thing is for sure, the Ocilla native is squarely in play for one of the few remaining spots in the 2020 class for UGA.

