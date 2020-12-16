Donovan Edwards Commits to Michigan

Georgia's 2021 recruiting class just got much stronger as running back Donovan Edwards has committed and signed with the Michigan Wolverines

The University of Georgia has an illustrious history of extremely talented and celebrated running backs. The argument of Running Back U begins and ends with the Dawgs. Yet, Donovan Edwards will remain in the state of Michigan with the Wolverines.

Edwards' recruitment was an extremely quiet one leading up to early national signing day on Wednesday. The talented back was down to the home state Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame, and Georgia.

He's would have been the perfect running back for offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense, as you will see from the SI All-American player profile for Edwards.

Prospect: Donovan Edwards

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 193 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Ideal running back frame; built low to the ground, thick lower half, strong upper body.

Athleticism: Edwards is a smooth running back with top-notch balance and agility. His clean running style can mask how elusive and sudden he can be. When he gets a crease Edwards can rip off home runs, and his stop-and-start skills are excellent.

Instincts: The West Bloomfield star is a natural running back that combines the ideal balance of patience and decisiveness. He will stay on his track, allow the blocks to set up and once he makes his second-level read he will explode through the hole.

Polish: Edwards is a bit inefficient with his footwork at the snap, but once he gets moving forward he's a precise runner that doesn't waste steps. His leg drive is outstanding and he will dip-and-rip when he gets in traffic. Edwards is a clean runner that can make quick moves and quickly get to full speed.

Bottom Line: Edwards is the ideal modern running back. He is a legit every-down runner that can hammer teams between the tackles and stretch outside. A threat out of the backfield, Edwards is also a clean route runner and tracks the ball like a receiver. He rushed for 1,239 yards, caught 33 passes for 419 yards, and combined for 21 offensive touchdowns as a junior.