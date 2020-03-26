Donovan Edwards Shows Why He's a Top Priority For Georgia Football

The latest Instagram post for 4-Star running back Donovan Edwards encapsulates many of the reasons that he is of the highest priority for Georgia.

Versatility, explosive playmaking ability, and genuine love for the game are all things that stand out when you watch the West Bloomfield, Michigan native. Edwards not only is able to control the game at the running back position and carry the load in the backfield, but he is also capable of splitting out and burning defensive backs. The combination of being able to catch the ball out the backfield and run the ball both inside and outside the tackles is already rare, but added to Donovan's heart and mind for the game of football, it becomes lethal.

Virtually every major program in the country has been in the pursuit of Edwards over the last couple of years. Georgia is right in the thick of things and main recruiter Dell McGee and Kirby Smart have, according to Edwards, "done a great job recruiting me and other recruits across the nation." The Bulldog Maven on SI.com was able to catch up with the priority running back target and see why he's, "feeling Georgia."

Despite many believing that Edwards will be hard to pry out of Big 10 country, the West Bloomfield Laker explained that's not necessarily the case. Georgia checks a lot of boxes for Donovan. "I have a good relationship with Georgia and honestly, it's just a place that running backs should go. They've proven that they are not going to wear guys out in college and they are going to be able to develop players, running backs, and get them ready for the league." Edwards was extremely impressed by the fact that Georgia had two running backs at the combine for the 2nd time in 3 years (Michel & Chubb 2018, Swift & Herrian 2020). "Man, that just doesn't happen. It's so rare to have two running backs, two players of the same position period, at the combine and guys who are going high in the draft. That definitely has a big impact on me," said Edwards.

In terms of life after football, well, Edwards doesn't really want there to be one. Donovan loves the game and wants to be either a college or NFL coach when his playing days are done, or go into sports broadcasting. That seems to be another box that Georgia could help the talented playmaker check off the list. Kirby Smart, after all, is a Georgia alumnus, basically, the entire South Carolina Coaching Staff played ball at UGA, and former Dawg offensive playmakers Thomas Brown (RB 2004-2007) and Hines Ward (ATH 1994-1997) are now coaching in the NFL ranks with the LA Rams and New York Jets respectively.

Sports broadcasting wise, I'm not sure there are three more recognizable faces than Maria Taylor, David Pollack, and Ernie Johnson Jr. All former Georgia Bulldogs and all widely used all over ESPN, CBS, and TNT. So it definitely seems like Georgia will have a lot to pitch to Edwards in that regard.

Ultimately, for Edwards, it's all about a passion for the game. Donovan has a burning desire to be the best. "I'm just looking for a place that I can fit into the program and the system well and have a lot of success," stated Edwards. There is not imminent commitment or top group. With all of the craziness imposed on American citizens and people around the world with the COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards is just taking things day by day and not placing self-imposed deadlines on his recruitment. "I'm not tripping on it (referring to a change in plans due to the Coronavirus), at the end of the day I'm still going to take the visits that I really want to take and make the best decision for me," Edwards explained calmly.

Donovan Edwards on his latest visit to UGA

It's obvious that a player with the love for the game and the desire to be the best would mesh well with the culture that Kirby Smart has established in Athens, but the offense of the past would have been a hurdle for the Dawgs with Edwards. Now, after bringing on new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken, Georgia's scheme also seems to fit what Donovan is looking for. A system that spreads things out and uses multiple talented running backs in unique ways is right up Edwards's alley. Todd Monken showed the star prospect what he was able to help design with the Cleveland Browns last season and it impressed Edwards. "Coach Monken showed me what he was able to do with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt with the Browns. Two great backs, on the field together. I liked that and he said that Georgia is looking to do more things like that. That impacted me a lot," shared Donovan.

This recruitment is far from over. Edwards is about as solid in terms of having a mature perspective on his recruitment as prospects come. Things won't be rushed, but it seems clear that Georgia is in as good of standing as anyone to land the coveted running back prospect.

Junior Szn Highlights Junior Szn Highlights

