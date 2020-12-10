Georgia has a handful of remaining players it is pursuing for the recruiting class of 2021 less than a week out from early national signing day. Defensive tackle Maason Smith, linebacker Xavian Sorey and running back Donovan Edwards are the primary remaining targets that are set to make their announcement next on Wednesday (Dec. 16).

Georgia will have to wait to find out about defensive end Korey Foreman until January, and Terrion Arnold won't be making a decision until the traditional signing window in February.

All remaining athletes are critical for the class of 2021 for head coach Kirby Smart and his staff, but Edwards is the most fascinating.

Edwards has a chance to be next in a historic line of great backs at Georgia if the Bulldogs can land him.

The West Bloomfield, Mich., product is a dynamic weapon, making highlight-worthy plays from the running back, wide receiver and even punt returning positions. He flashes speed, power and the ability to make defenders miss that is on par with any recruit in the 2021 cycle. The only problem for Georgia? West Bloomfield resides just 40 minutes from Ann Arbor and the Big House of the Michigan Wolverines.

Many might point to Michigan being in turmoil. They are having their worst season since 1962, with a winning percentage of just 33. Their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, is on a rather toasty seat at this point. Those are all valid points.

However, if Edwards decides to commit to Michigan, it's about the school and what it means to represent that state and region. It's not about a coach; it's about the Blue and Maze for Edwards.

Dell McGee has done an incredible job of recruiting to even get Georgia in the mix at this point according to sources close to the situation. There's still a chance that Edwards leaves his home state and travels south to play between the hedges.

At this point, just a week out, we believe it's a coin-flip between the Wolverines and Georgia, and frankly that alone confirms how good a recruiter McGee is for the University of Georgia.