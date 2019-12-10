Georgia Basketball: 2020 recruit, Dylan Cardwell could be a fit at UGA

The Georgia Bulldogs currently have four signees as part of the 2020 recruiting class.

4-Star F, Josh Taylor

3-star G, K.D. Johnson

3-star G (JUCO), Mikal Starks

3-star F (JUCO), Johnathon Ned

Those four prospects put Georgia at #28 nationally for recruiting, and 6th in the SEC.

With this year's team having three graduates and a one-and-done prospect, that gives Tom Crean four scholarships to fill in 2020, which he's already done. But, with the ever-occurring possibility of an early NBA departure, from someone like Rayshaun Hammonds, a back-up plan must be in place.

If the spot were to open up, surely, there will be a debate on which position area to allocate the spot to.

Give it to the somewhat-inexperienced backcourt? Maybe.

However, the most important spot to fill, especially if the spot originally belonged to Hammonds, would need to go to the frontcourt.

Johnathon Ned, transferring from Eastern Florida State College, will most likely fill the shoes of Hammonds, if he were to leave early for the NBA Draft.

Ned, who stands at 6'9 200lbs., has the size and agility that favors Hammonds' play style. He's started every game at EFSC this season and is averaging 31.4 minutes per game. Given his in-game experience, that makes him a "plug-and-play" player versus an inexperienced freshman who needs developmental time.

Hypothetically, with Hammonds out and Ned in, here's what the frontcourt would look like in 2020:

Christian Brown, 6'6 215 lbs.

Toumani Camara, 6'8 220 lbs.

Rodney Howard, 6'11 245 lbs.

Amanze Ngumezi, 6'9 235 lbs.

Mike Peake, 6'8 220 lbs.

Jaykwon Walton, 6'7 205 lbs.

Taking a look at this list, one thing is evident: Georgia only has one player taller than 6'11.

While Tom Crean's game plan is to play a faster-paced style, the team still needs more options, especially in cases where the opponents bring out size. Rodney Howard is a solid post defender with potential on offense, but he needs depth around him. And that's why Georgia needs to look towards Dylan Cardwell.

Dylan Cardwell stands at 6'10 255 lbs. He's ranked as the #161 overall prospect and the 10th best player in the state of Georgia.

Cardwell originally started his high school career in Evans, Georgia at Evans High School. He then played with North Carolina point guard, Cole Anthony, and Georgia forward, Christian Brown during his junior season at Oak Hill Academy. Now, he's in his final year of high school at McEachern of Powder Springs, Georgia.

He has all of the aspects of a collegiate big man. First off, his speed for a big-man is on the elite end. To fit in Tom Crean's system, you need to be able to get up and down the court with ease, and Cardwell does just that.

But other than his speed and athleticism for his size, Cardwell also has the skills. He almost has shot-blocking down to a science, which goes in-hand with his long wingspan. Cardwell is also an aggressive rebounder with a developing low-post game.

His offensive game is at work and only getting better. But nonetheless, his physical presence is enough to give him a roster spot. Should the spot come available, Georgia can bring him in as a rotational piece, who can later become a starter.

Several schools are in the running for his talents. Georgia, Tennessee, Penn State, Cincinnati, UConn, and Vanderbilt have all offered, and Duke has shown some interest.

Cardwell took his official visit to Georgia on September 6th and was also in attendance for Georgia's four-point win over Georgia Tech. Expect Crean to stay connected with him up until his signing day.

With 247sports' crystal ball reading 60% Georgia, it looks like the Bulldogs have a great shot to land Cardwell if the spot becomes available.