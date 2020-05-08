DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Dylan Fairchild Announces His Top 6, Including Georgia Football

BGilmer18

Dylan Fairchild has narrowed down a very large field of colleges recruiting him down to 6. The University of Georgia has made the cut for the Peach State offensive lineman, along with South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Penn State, and LSU.

At West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, Fairchild has asserted his dominance both on the gridiron and on the wrestling mat. Fairchild finished his junior season of wrestling in the heavyweight division of 7A in Georgia with a perfect record of 47 - 0, taking just over 30 seconds to secure the pin of his opponent in the state championship match. At 6'5" 298-pounds, the skill set that Fairchild has cultivated through his wrestling background has translated into making him one of, and arguably the, best offensive guard prospect in the 2021 class.

Fairchild is a road grader in the running game for the Wolverines of West Forsyth and his feet are more than adequate as a pass protector. The 4-Star plays with excellent pad level and shows the coveted ability of offensive lineman to be able to bend well and maintain a good base throughout the block. Also, Fairchild has played both ways at West Forsyth, proving to be very disruptive on the defensive side of the ball with tremendous efficiency with his hand placement and his quickness to shoot gaps.

Fairchild would be yet another in-state commitment for Georgia should Kirby Smart, Matt Luke, and staff be able to bring him into the fold. Fairchild would also be the second offensive lineman in the 2021 class for the Dawgs to go along with Camden County 4-Star Micah Morris. Kirby Smart likes to bring in at least five quality offensive lineman in each class. Fairchild more than qualifies in terms of his talent, athleticism, and character. Now it's up to Matt Luke and company to see if they can seal the deal.

 You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DJ Cadden
DJ Cadden

Really like this kid. Super strong, love what he could add to the Dawgs.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Building Off New Orleans Ties With 2022 DT Tygee Hill

Tygee Hill is a budding star in the 2022 class. The 6'2 260-pound New Orleans native has been offered by Georgia football and a bond is being built.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

NBA Mock Draft: Anthony Edwards continues to be No. 1 pick projections

Anthony Edwards has been mocked to be the 1st overall pick, yet again.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: What players will the new offensive scheme impact the most?

Georgia's newest offensive coordinator, Todd Monken brings a new system along with him. Today, we take a look at the players that will be impacted the most.

Jonathan Williams

by

Peyton Sosebee

"I was surprised he was available... He will play 10-12 years in the League"

Jake Fromm fell further than most expected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was 167th overall by the Bills has some considering him as one of the steals of the draft.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

2021 Georgia Recruiting: Player Profile, Dylan Fairchild

Georgia football has created a reputation of having one of the best offensive lines in the county year and year out and Dylan Fairchild be a great addition to that unit.

Jonathan Williams

by

Brooks Austin

Lefty Gunslinger, Nicco Marchiol Updates Recruitment

Nicco Marchiol is a left-handed pro-style quarterback that shows mental and physical acumen. Georgia haso interest and Marchiol indicates it's mutual.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Breakout 'Players' for 2020: No. 2 — OC Todd Monken

Okay, so he's not a player, but he's the new offensive architect through which breakouts will break out. Why Todd Monken is set to make a change in 2020.

Garrett Shearman

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: Bulldogs continue to pursue transfer options

Georgia Basketball is in the mix for two more transfers as the search to replace Rayshaun Hammonds is in action.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Players, Recruiting, and Social Media

Several players and prospects affiliated with the Georgia Bulldogs took to Twitter yesterday to try and bring in high profile targets.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: See why Jermaine Burton Will Make an Impact Day 1

4-star Georgia signee, Jermaine Burton is set to have a breakout freshman season for the Bulldogs. The former Calabasas, California native is now back home.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson