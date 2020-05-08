Dylan Fairchild Announces His Top 6, Including Georgia Football

Dylan Fairchild has narrowed down a very large field of colleges recruiting him down to 6. The University of Georgia has made the cut for the Peach State offensive lineman, along with South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Penn State, and LSU.

At West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, Fairchild has asserted his dominance both on the gridiron and on the wrestling mat. Fairchild finished his junior season of wrestling in the heavyweight division of 7A in Georgia with a perfect record of 47 - 0, taking just over 30 seconds to secure the pin of his opponent in the state championship match. At 6'5" 298-pounds, the skill set that Fairchild has cultivated through his wrestling background has translated into making him one of, and arguably the, best offensive guard prospect in the 2021 class.

Fairchild is a road grader in the running game for the Wolverines of West Forsyth and his feet are more than adequate as a pass protector. The 4-Star plays with excellent pad level and shows the coveted ability of offensive lineman to be able to bend well and maintain a good base throughout the block. Also, Fairchild has played both ways at West Forsyth, proving to be very disruptive on the defensive side of the ball with tremendous efficiency with his hand placement and his quickness to shoot gaps.

Fairchild would be yet another in-state commitment for Georgia should Kirby Smart, Matt Luke, and staff be able to bring him into the fold. Fairchild would also be the second offensive lineman in the 2021 class for the Dawgs to go along with Camden County 4-Star Micah Morris. Kirby Smart likes to bring in at least five quality offensive lineman in each class. Fairchild more than qualifies in terms of his talent, athleticism, and character. Now it's up to Matt Luke and company to see if they can seal the deal.

