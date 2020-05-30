4-Star offensive guard Dylan Fairchild has made his decision on where he is playing his college football. A product of West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia, Fairchild has elected to stay home and has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Fairchild joins seven other commits in the 2021 class for the Dawgs as an elite talent with Peach State roots that will be playing for UGA.

Matt Luke and Kirby Smart continue to haul in tremendously talented offensive linemen on the heels of a 2020 class that catapulted the Dawgs to being top-ranked in the latest recruiting cycle. The addition of Dylan Fairchild helps bolster Georgia's chances of reaching the summit of recruiting once again as Fairchild is the second-ranked offensive guard in the entire country.

Dylan Fairchild epitomizes the word dominance. Not only is Fairchild a terror on the gridiron for opposing defensive fronts and linebackers, but Fairchild is an excellent wrestler for the Wolverines of West Forsyth. In 2020, Fairchild was named the Forsyth ALL-COUNTRY WRESTLER OF THE YEAR and won the GHSA Heavyweight State Championship with a perfect 47 - 0 record. Fairchild has taken and translated the skills acquired in training to become a championship grappler to the gridiron and uses his footwork, his low center of gravity, and his endurance to somewhat effortlessly move the opposition.

Fairchild will be a prospect that will provide depth and versatility across the Dawgs offensive front immediately. He has the size and athleticism to be able to cross-train positions. A young man of quiet confidence, Fairchild will be an excellent addition to the locker room and fortifies a tremendously talented recruiting class highlighted by homegrown talent form the state of Georgia.

