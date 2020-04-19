2021 DE, Elijah Jeudy Commits to Georgia Football

4-Star Elijah Jeudy has announced his commitment to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 12th ranked defensive end in the country, Jeudy had a top-five of Texas A & M, Tennessee, Oregon, LSU, and Georgia. In committing to Georgia, Jeudy becomes the first out of state prospect in the 2021 recruiting class for the Bulldogs. However, the commitment of a highly sought after, highly talented Philadelphia native to UGA is anything but a first.

Jeudy becomes the latest in the pipeline from the City of Brotherly Love to the Classic City. Now former Dawg running back, and likely first-round pick, D’Andre Swift and current defensive back Mark Webb both are from the Philadelphia area. Both proved to be Kirby Smart era prospects that have paid huge dividends for the Georgia program.

via: @BGilmer18 on Twitter and Instagram

At 6'3" 246 pounds, Jeudy is a prototypical edge rusher for an odd front defense like the one Georgia runs. The 4-Star is extremely quick off the ball and has a knack for avoiding offensive tackles en route to quarterbacks. At his size, with 4.4 speed, and displaying a relentless pursuit of ball carriers, Jeudy has the makings of a nightmare for offensive coordinators opposing for years to come.

Jeudy joins the 2021 Georgia recruiting class as the seventh commitment and will join the likes of Brock Vandagriff, David Daniel, Marlin Dean, Jonathan Jefferson, Lovasea Carroll, and Micah Morris.

Here's a look at his highlight tape:

