SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search
THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Elijah Jeudy committed to Georgia back on April 19th of this year. The outside linebacker prospect from Philadelphia chose Georgia over schools like Tennessee, LSU, and Texas A&M. 

At 6'3" 246 pounds, Jeudy is a prototypical edge rusher for an odd front defense like the one Georgia runs. The SI All-American is extremely quick off the ball and has a knack for avoiding offensive tackles en route to quarterbacks. At his size, with 4.4 speed, and displaying a relentless pursuit of ball carriers, Jeudy has the makings of a nightmare for offensive coordinators opposing for years to come.

In a statement Jeudy released on Twitter he said: 

"I know that there's been a lot of rumors saying that I will be decommitting from Georgia. I've been fighting and debating it for a couple of months now and I've came to the conclusion that I have to do what is best for me. So with that being said I will be decommitting from UGA."

He went on to say that his final decision will on signing day. 

Jeudy came in as the No. 6 Overall EDGE prospect for SI All-American in the class of 2021. And was selected as a prospect that was going to make an immediate impact on the college level by SIAA. 

Jeudy’s tape is among the most fun to watch in this class. He spent most of his junior season dealing with a hand/wrist injury, thus a cast/club was on him. However, his snap quickness was still evident. Jeudy routinely jumps on top of offensive tackles at the snap, forcing them to open their hips and creating an easy entry point for him as he simultaneously achieves a good bend and dip to corner to passers. Jeudy features a classic speed rush that he can convert to power when he needs to, as well as a spin, 2-hand swipe and a rip, which is his prominent counter versus blockers. He appears to be adding mass to his frame, which should allow him to hold up well on the edge in the run game. The more we study Jeudy on tape, the more obvious it appears he has the skill set of a “Jack” in head coach Kirby Smart’s defensive scheme.

The immediate response to this news from Georgia fans will be, "Oh, this must mean we got Korey Foreman and Maason Smith." In the famous words of Coach Corso, "Not so fast my friend." 

Foreman will be playing the Malik Herring role if he chooses to play in Athens. Jeudy was going to be playing outside linebacker. There are two totally different football players, they are not connected. You could make the argument that with the number of defensive prospects they are still after, the room may have needed to be made. So, do with that what you will. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Fans Have Spoken, They Want D'Wan Mathis

Georgia fans are not bashful about voicing their opinion, and one this is for certain, they want D'Wan Mathis to be their starting quarterback.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Kirby Smart’s Comments; Updates JT Daniels Health

Today, we recap what Kirby Smart had to say about Georgia's 17th practice of fall camp.

Brent Wilson

Freshman Phenoms From 2020 Class, Part 2

Georgia football signed the top-ranked recruiting class in 2020, but not everyone can be a star immediately.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

JT Daniels Found Among Heisman Favorites

JT Daniels given 5th best Heisman Odds by sportsline.com.

Brent Wilson

D'Andre Swift 'Pretty Upset' About Dropped Pass

D'Andre Swift was on his way towards a pretty solid rookie debut in Sunday's NFL Opener. He got his first touchdown, but dropped the game-winning pass.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

What To Make of QB Battle Going on at Georgia

Georgia still hasn't identified a known starter at the quarterback position. So, with less than two weeks from the start of the season, what's going on?

Brooks Austin

Freshman Phenoms from the 2020 class, Part 1

Georgia football signed a consensus No. 1 class in 2020. Several of the class's top prospects are primed for instant success.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Misslelauncher1

2021 Georgia Commits are off to a good start

Georgia's 2021 commits are living up to the hype so far. We recap how they performed this past weekend.

Brent Wilson

by

Kyle Funderburk

BREAKING: Tailgating Prohibited for 2020 Georgia Season

A statement has been released from the University of Georgia that prohibits tailgating this season for home games in Athens.

Brooks Austin

UGA expecting to have $55 million budget deficit in 2021

UGA athletic director Greg McGarity has announced he is expecting a $55 million deficit to the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin