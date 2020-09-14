Brooks Austin Editor 31 mins

Elijah Jeudy committed to Georgia back on April 19th of this year. The outside linebacker prospect from Philadelphia chose Georgia over schools like Tennessee, LSU, and Texas A & M.

At 6'3" 246 pounds, Jeudy is a prototypical edge rusher for an odd front defense like the one Georgia runs. The SI All-American is extremely quick off the ball and has a knack for avoiding offensive tackles en route to quarterbacks. At his size, with 4.4 speed, and displaying a relentless pursuit of ball carriers, Jeudy has the makings of a nightmare for offensive coordinators opposing for years to come.

In a statement Jeudy released on Twitter he said:

"I know that there's been a lot of rumors saying that I will be decommitting from Georgia. I've been fighting and debating it for a couple of months now and I've came to the conclusion that I have to do what is best for me. So with that being said I will be decommitting from UGA."

He went on to say that his final decision will on signing day.

Jeudy came in as the No. 6 Overall EDGE prospect for SI All-American in the class of 2021. And was selected as a prospect that was going to make an immediate impact on the college level by SIAA.

Jeudy’s tape is among the most fun to watch in this class. He spent most of his junior season dealing with a hand/wrist injury, thus a cast/club was on him. However, his snap quickness was still evident. Jeudy routinely jumps on top of offensive tackles at the snap, forcing them to open their hips and creating an easy entry point for him as he simultaneously achieves a good bend and dip to corner to passers. Jeudy features a classic speed rush that he can convert to power when he needs to, as well as a spin, 2-hand swipe and a rip, which is his prominent counter versus blockers. He appears to be adding mass to his frame, which should allow him to hold up well on the edge in the run game. The more we study Jeudy on tape, the more obvious it appears he has the skill set of a “Jack” in head coach Kirby Smart’s defensive scheme.

The immediate response to this news from Georgia fans will be, "Oh, this must mean we got Korey Foreman and Maason Smith." In the famous words of Coach Corso, "Not so fast my friend."

Foreman will be playing the Malik Herring role if he chooses to play in Athens. Jeudy was going to be playing outside linebacker. There are two totally different football players, they are not connected. You could make the argument that with the number of defensive prospects they are still after, the room may have needed to be made. So, do with that what you will.

