Georgia Football: Commits and Targets Headline Preseason Georgia All-State Team

Brent Wilson

It should be to nobody's surprise to see Georgia's talented in-state commits and targets are being named to a preseason All-state team. Throughout Maxprep's first and second Georgia All-State teams, six current Bulldog commits made the list as well as seven uncommitted targets for the Georgia staff.

Of the six commits on the All-State team, four of those were on Maxprep's first-team. Those being Brock Vandagriff, Micah Morris, Jonathan Jefferson, and Chaz Chambliss. 

On Vandagriff: "The Georgia-bound quarterback was a first-team all-state Class A-Private pick after throwing for 2,471 yards and 31 touchdowns."

On Morris: "Morris ranks as one of the top 10 offensive tackles in the nation, according to 247Sports. He was a Class AAAAAAA first team All-State pick."

On Jefferson: "Georgia landed Jefferson, who is ranked No. 13 in the nation at defensive end by 247Sports. He had 77 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 15 sacks."

On Chambliss: "Georgia landed Chambliss, who had 87 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks while earning Class AAAAA All-State honors."

Second Team

On Fairchild: "Georgia has received a commitment from Fairchild, who is ranked as the No. 9 offensive guard in the nation by 247Sports."

On Daniel: "Considered one of the top safeties in the nation, Daniel has committed to play at Georgia."

Also making an appearance on the first-team were UGA priorities in Smael Mondon, Terrance Ferguson, Amarius Mims, Deion Colzie, as well as 2022 QB prospect Gunner Stockton. Even as just a rising sophomore, Justice Haynes made the list as well. 

It's a known fact that the instate players the staff wants are talented. If they weren't, Georgia wouldn't have pursued them as heavily as they did. But, these honors give a little bit of certification of that talent, and you can expect these names to continue to pop up on multiple awards lists and all-area teams throughout the fall.


