G5 Recruiting: The Home For All Mid Major Prospects

Brooks Austin

There are over 1,000,000 high school football players in this country. A lot of whom aspire to continue their careers once the Friday Night Lights commence. And for every four or five-star recruit headed off to play at a Power-5 program, there are 100 guys that are just waiting on a call from a Mid Major, or group of five school. 

I was once one of those one hundred, and after my playing career I have constantly felt the need to help out the little guy, the lesser-known, the "slept on." 

I introduce to you G5 Recruiting. The place where the silent majority now has a voice. Where the lesser-known get's his or her place to shine, even if for a brief moment. 

With this day and age of social media, 7 on 7's, and camp circuits there has never been more of a need for young athletes to find exposure. Though, for quite some time that exposure was limited to the top-flight prospects. 

We are here to flip that cycle onto its head. Every week here on the Bulldog Maven we will highlight a different group of 5 talent from across the Southeast.

Follow G5 Recruiting on Twitter @G5Recruiting

Starting today, with Denmark High School's Teddy Davenport. 

Teddy Davenport

As a two-sport athlete at Denmark high school in Forsyth, Georgia, 2021 wideout Teddy Davenport got a late jumpstart to his recruitment. 

While others were at 7 on 7's and taking unofficial visits during the summer, Davenport played baseball up until this year. Now, he is spending this summer working with making the hour and a half drive from Forsyth to the westside of Atlanta to work with WR guru, Terrence Edwards. 

Edwards knows a thing or two about talented wideouts and he had this to say about Teddy Davenport: 

"He's very quick, understands leverage and most importantly, he catches the football naturally." 

Davenport was invited and attended junior days at both Georgia Southern and Southern Illinois this past weekend and plans to play for Tony Ballard's Hustle Inc. this summer during the remainder of the 7 on 7 circuit. 

Davenport played in the Annual Georgia Army National Guard North/South game in December and led his team in both yards and catches.  

Here's a look at Davenport's film, you might notice a certain QB throwing to him. (P.S. It's Aaron McClaughlin). 

For more information on G5 Recruiting, follow us on Twitter @G5Recruiting. Be sure to tag us in any and all mid-major related recruiting news and notes. 

Photos by @TheiSmooth

Comments

Recruiting

