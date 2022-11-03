Georgia has invested a lot into Buford (Ga.) high school this cycle for a highly touted RB in Justice Haynes, and it looks like they could do the same a few years from now in 2025 standout Justin Baker.

Baker, a Sophomore, is arguably the best RB in Georgia in the 2025 class. In fact, he had received numerous P5 and FBS offers before ever even making an impact at the varsity level. UGA is the most recent school to enter the picture.

While Baker has played through his first two seasons in a backup role to Justice Haynes, he takes pride in playing behind a star RB, and believes it will do wonders for his development.

"I know that in order for me to grow and get better I would have to learn from someone like him. It’s good to be able to see how he works and the things he does in order to be where he is. The most important thing I’ve learned is I have to stand out on film because there are hundreds of RBs, so I have to set myself apart from them on and off the field." - Baker on what he's learned from playing behind Justice Haynes

Baker says he knew UGA had some interest, but things started to heat up 24 hours before the Dawgs officially extended an offer.

"I knew they had had their eyes on me before, but it had started the day before I got the offer. My trainer told me they were thinking about offering me a few days before and then the day of, my coach got me on the phone with Coach Dell McGee where we spoke and I was given the news."

Baker spoke highly of his growing relationship with Dell McGee, saying that Coach McGee was someone that was going to "give it to you straight".

Along with UGA, some of Baker's more noteworthy offers include Arkansas, USC, and Penn State. More are certainly on the way, and Baker is geared up for whatever comes his direction

Baker is in no hurry to make a decision. He has no leaders and says his recruitment is wide open at the moment. However, Baker has already scheduled a visit to UGA, he will be in Athens on the 5th to watch Georgia and Tennessee battle in a monster game.

UGA has and will continue to recruit Buford strong. In the 2024 class, KJ Bolden, Eddrick Houston, and KingJoseph Edwards are three prospects the Dawgs are in heavy pursuit of. There are also some younger prospects generating some buzz, Baker included.

There is still a long way to go in this recruitment, but UGA being among his first major offers could play a factor once it's decision time.