Tom Crean and the Georgia staff have made it clear that they want to bring elite prospects to Athens, and the 2019 class won't be the last time that it happens.

It's still early in the cycle, and there's a lot of things that could change the mindsets of recruits. But, there's been multiple indicators that the Bulldogs could reel in multiple five-star players.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Michael Foster Jr. has been the name Bulldog fans have been hearing for a while. Since his visit back in September, the Bulldogs have been the team to beat in his recruitment. While the G-League is becoming a big player for him, a winning season from the Bulldogs along with bringing in talent around him could help land the 5-star big man.

And who better to bring in alongside Foster than another top-five post player? Georgia has been in it for Jabari Smith's talents for a while, but now it is sounding like the Bulldogs are one of the programs at the top of his list. In fact, Dan McDonald of Rivals has already put in a forecast for Smith to stay home and choose the Bulldogs.

Getting two of the nation's top-ten players would instantly make Georgia one of the biggest competitors in not just the SEC, but the entire country. But, the Bulldogs will have at least three scholarships to give out in the 2021 class, so why stop there?

Tom Crean and the Bulldogs' staff offered Top-10 shooting guard Aminu Mohammed back in May, and have been heavily involved in his recruitment ever since. It may be a long shot without the other two five-stars considering Mohammed is from the Washington D.C. area. But with Crean's background of developing guys like Dwayne Wade, Victor Oladipo, and Anthony Edwards, it's not fair to put it past him.

The Bulldogs could also potentially return an elite point guard in Sahvir Wheeler along with potential first-round pick in Toumani Camara. Combining those two with three of the nation's top prospects would form one of the most talented starting lineups in Georgia basketball history.

It's speculation right now, but if Georgia can get one of those guys to commit, you could see a domino effect.

