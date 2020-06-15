DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Basketball Reaches Out to Handful of 2022 Prospects

Brent Wilson

The 2021 recruiting cycle has become the priority for college basketball programs, but for a moment, the 2022 cycle is stealing the thunder.

At midnight (ET) on June 15th, college coaches were given the ability to reach out to 2022 recruits. As expected, Tom Crean and his staff didn't wait long to reach out to a handful of prospects. 

While he's been a long-time target for the Bulldogs, the staff made sure to get in touch with Dillon Hunter pretty quick into the new period. Hunter, from the Atlanta area, is seen as one of the top guard prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. He is also the brother of former Georgia Bulldog linebacker, Jaden Hunter. Hunter received the offer from Georgia back in November of 2018.

Expect Hunter be one of the main priorities for the Bulldogs in the 2022 cycle. 

Another instate guard in Zocko Littleton Jr. was also re-familiarized with the Georgia staff, he tells Dawgs Daily. Littleton is another Top-100 recruit that the Bulldogs have had their eyes on for a while, but is seen as an Alabama lean at the time being.

Georgia also handed out a couple of offers early on Monday to a few blue chip talents. The Bulldogs offered five-star shooting guard Dariq Whitehead (Montverde Academy) as well as Top-5 big man Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (IMG Academy). 

Adding on to the list for Monday, Georgia also got a word in with Isaac McKneely. McKneely is a 6'4 170-pound guard out of West Virginia who is seeing his recruitment hit another level. The Bulldogs showed their interest in him Monday, and an offer could soon follow. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Position Battle - OT, Does Jones Start?

With Georgia football players returning to action in mid-July, there are questions about several positions along the offensive line, especially at the tackle position.

Brooks Austin

by

MattySolo

2023 DB, Caleb Downs Talks Offers, Upcoming Season

Caleb Downs has received nearly a dozen power 5 offers as a just a freshman, headed into his sophomore year, he's looking to develop relationships.

Brooks Austin

Michael Foster hints at potential Georgia commitment

2021 5-Star prospect Michael Foster has hinted at potentially choosing the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brent Wilson

David Daniel Talks About Who's Up Next for Georgia

David Daniel was the first to commit to Georgia in the 2021 class, and after a long workout with Glen Ford of I Dare U, he gave us a preview of who could be next.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Basketball: Tom Crean Named one of 100 Most Influential People in College Basketball

Tom Crean made the cut for one of The 100 Most Influential People in College Basketball.

Brent Wilson

Romello Brinson Commits to Miami Football

Romello Brinson, 4-Star wide receiver from Miami, has committed to Georgia football

BGilmer18

by

dabfa2269

Georgia Football Registers to Vote as a Team

The Georgia Bulldogs walked together as a team to register to vote on Saturday afternoon.

Brent Wilson

by

Bostonfan1967

Freshmen Faces: CB, Kelee Ringo

He's the highest rated defensive back to ever sign with the University of Georgia. Freshman CB, Kelee Ringo is already turning heads.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Three Advantages For Georgia Football In Unusual Off-Season

COVID-19 has ravaged the country and vastly altered college football preparation. Despite the unusual off-season, Georgia football can capitalize on advantages.

BGilmer18

by

brent.wilson

Julian Armella Calls Georgia Football 'O-Line U'

2022 offensive tackle prospect, Julian Armella had some rather flattering things to say about the University of Georgia. He donned them "O-Line U"

Brooks Austin

by

dabfa2269