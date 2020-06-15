Georgia Basketball Reaches Out to Handful of 2022 Prospects

The 2021 recruiting cycle has become the priority for college basketball programs, but for a moment, the 2022 cycle is stealing the thunder.

At midnight (ET) on June 15th, college coaches were given the ability to reach out to 2022 recruits. As expected, Tom Crean and his staff didn't wait long to reach out to a handful of prospects.

While he's been a long-time target for the Bulldogs, the staff made sure to get in touch with Dillon Hunter pretty quick into the new period. Hunter, from the Atlanta area, is seen as one of the top guard prospects in the 2022 recruiting class. He is also the brother of former Georgia Bulldog linebacker, Jaden Hunter. Hunter received the offer from Georgia back in November of 2018.

Expect Hunter be one of the main priorities for the Bulldogs in the 2022 cycle.

Another instate guard in Zocko Littleton Jr. was also re-familiarized with the Georgia staff, he tells Dawgs Daily. Littleton is another Top-100 recruit that the Bulldogs have had their eyes on for a while, but is seen as an Alabama lean at the time being.

Georgia also handed out a couple of offers early on Monday to a few blue chip talents. The Bulldogs offered five-star shooting guard Dariq Whitehead (Montverde Academy) as well as Top-5 big man Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (IMG Academy).

Adding on to the list for Monday, Georgia also got a word in with Isaac McKneely. McKneely is a 6'4 170-pound guard out of West Virginia who is seeing his recruitment hit another level. The Bulldogs showed their interest in him Monday, and an offer could soon follow.

