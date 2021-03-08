Georgia Makes Top 3 for Michael Foster

One of the best remaining prospects in the nation recently revealed his top three choices and Georgia basketball is among them.

Michael Foster, a power forward from Hillcrest Prep in Pheonix, Arizona, has narrowed down his options to Georgia, Florida State, and the NBA G-League. Foster has the talent and skill level to make an immediate impact at either school, but the allure of getting paid sooner rather than later might be too good to pass up.

Based on how Georgia basketball has performed this season, the team desperately needs a big body down in the paint. Foster would do more than just fill that need as he's a player capable of starting day one.

Foster's signature would drastically change Georgia's expectations for the 2021-22 season. Head coach Tom Crean has struggled to form a strong core he can build his program around. Foster, alongside veteran point guard Sahvir Wheeler and rising sophomore K.D. Johnson, would be that core.

Throw in guard Tye Fagan and forward Toumani Camara, the Bulldogs would have a solid starting five entering the 2021 season. A good blend of veteran players along with a highly touted freshmen could be a good recipe for Tom Crean to finally elevate the program, which is what he came here to do.

Who is Michael Foster?

The first thing that jumps off the page when looking at Foster is his explosiveness. Carrying a 6'9, 220-lb. frame, Foster is a tough matchup for any team on both ends of the court. Not only can Foster jump out of the gym, but he also has a smooth jump shot as well which allows him to extend his game out to the perimeter.

Foster is certainly a one-and-done player, but that doesn't mean he's done developing. He still needs some polish the college game or G-League would provide, and he's still developing as an athlete.

With the right head coach in college, Foster will become an NBA-ready player in no time. Georgia being in Foster's top three shows how highly Crean is regarded as a player developer.

