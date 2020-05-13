If the Bulldogs don't land a blue chip prospect in the 2020 cycle, they'll certainly have a good chance to do so in the 2021 recruiting class. The Bulldogs are in it for multiple 5-star prospects. Aminu Mohammed is one of the more recent prospects to join that list.

Mohammed is ranked 15th overall for the 2021 recruiting class. As a 6'4 175-pound shooting guard, Mohammed could be the next elite two-guard to develop under the coaching of Tom Crean.

Mohammed already has offers from big-time programs like Louisville, Pitt, and Maryland, but as of recent, Georgetown and Georgia have joined his recruitment. The Georgia staff will virtually meet with him Wednesday night while Georgetown will do the same on Thursday, per Jake Weingarten.

Georgia has a couple of talented point guards in Sahvir Wheeler and K.D. Johnson. With Justin Kier leaving due to graduate after the 2020-2021 season, they'll need to find a replacement at the two-guard spot. Mohammed is a great option for that opening.

Mohammed uses his handles and power to find shots whether they be from mid-range or driving down the lane for a layup. And at just 175 pounds, he could certainly add more weight at the college level to further increase his strength. His best offensive ability is scoring off the dribble, but Mohammed also has a solid stroke from outside.

On the defensive side, Mohammed is capable of guarding on-ball due to his strength and athletic abilities, which often lead to him forcing turnovers.

After a meeting with Tom Crean and the staff this week, the Bulldogs will likely try to get Mohammed on campus and further push for him to be a part of the 2021 class.

