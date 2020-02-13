Georgia Football: Bulldogs make Top-6 for RB, Evan Pryor

4.31. That's where almost every discussion surrounding Evan Pryor begins. That is, of course, his forty yard dash time. It's a time that would have been faster than any running back at the 2019 NFL scouting combine. And, even more impressively, he ran that in the spring of his sophomore year in high school.

To say he's fast is a blatant understatement.

He's used that speed to become the nation's 5th ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class. Averaging 8.79 yards each and every time he touched the ball in 2019, Pryor finish his junior season with 1130 rushing yards and 684 receiving yards for William A. Hough High in Cornelius, North Carolina.

After three years of high school football, Pryor has amassed 3,674 total yards and 42 TDs. That type of success warrants the nearly 40 college scholarship offers he's received.

Today, he narrowed those collegiate choices down to his Top-6:

Georgia

North Carolina

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Penn State

USC

*List in Alphabetical Order

Bulldog Maven's Blayne Gilmer had a full depth interview with Pryor, and we really gained the sense that he was almost wise beyond his years. Here's what he said when asked what's most important to him during this recruitment process:

"To get out there and see what type of people are in the area (of the University). Because it could be just a regular Wednesday, not during football season, and are you going to want to be around these types of people? I think just getting out and around and socializing on visits will help a lot (with his decision)."

He seems to enjoy Athens, or at least the history of visits to the Classic City would lead one to believe so. The North Carolina native has made the treck down to UGA four times in the last year, most recently February 1st. And though he's been to Penn State seven times for a visit, UGA is the only other out of state school he's visited this year.

RB, Evan Pryor on his recent visit

As for the thought of potentially sharing the backfield with some of the nation's top talents at the position, as is the case at Georgia, Pryor stated that he's more than willing to share the workload with others:

"I understand that you're going to have to compete anywhere that you go and that the next year they're going to try and bring in someone to replace you, so just go where you're comfortable and compete."

Where he ultimately lands? I think we find that out sooner rather than later, as Pryor has the wheels in motion to become an early enrollee at either one of the six schools he named today.

Not only will that school be getting one of the nation's top running backs, but Pryor also told Bulldog Maven that he intends on continuing to run track in college as well.

And needless to say, Georgia has a pretty decent history with that sort of thing. Mecole Hardman, Herschel Walker, and now Arian Smith have all occupied the dual-athlete status while playing for the Dawgs.

Evan Pryor Junior year highlights, Hudl.com

