Georgia Bulldogs Make Top List for 4-star, Barrett Carter

The 2021 recruiting cycle is still far from taking its full form for most elite programs, however, it's slowly starting to take form for some. Georgia is not exactly one of those schools.

Currently ranked 24th with just two commits in the 2021 cycle, Georgia is "far behind" schools like Ohio State who just a week after finishing up the 2020 class, already has ten commits.

Though Kirby Smart and his staff have slightly restructured the Georgia recruiting strategy, going after not just the best the state has to offer but the nation, closing off the borders for the Elite talent here in the state is still vital.

David Daniel and Brock Vandagriff, two top talents in their own right, are already committed. Leaving players like Amarius Mims, Smael Mondon and Barrett Carter as the remaining top targets from the peach state, as well as several others.

Well, the Georgia staff got a slight indication of where they stand with Barrett Carter as they landed softly among his list of top schools announced on Twitter today.

Carter visited Athens in mid-January and definitely gave the impression that he left the Classic City with good vibes for the Dawgs as he posed the rhetorical question of whether or not he should commit to his home state's most powerful program.

Barrett Carter is the complete package at the outside linebacker position. He has shown the ability to make tackles in the open field, paste himself to receivers when covering short to intermediate routes, and he relentlessly pursues the ball when the play is away from him. Carter is very physical as well. When #1 for the North Gwinnett Bulldogs arrives to tackle an opposing ball carrier, he does so with aggression and an impactful strike.

Carter is 6'1, 225 pounds and plays outside linebacker with tremendous leverage and has been clocked at 4.59 in the forty-yard dash. I think until he puts on a little bit of weight and grows into his body a bit, he will be more comfortable playing an off the ball as a linebacker.

