Georgia Football: Bulldogs Make Top List for RB, TreVeyon Henderson

Brooks Austin

TreVeyon Henderson is one of two, five star running backs in the 2021 cycle, and with over 40 division one offers, he has narrowed his recruitment down to nine of the nation's top programs. 

The Hopewell, Virginia native has Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, UNC, Penn State, Michigan, and Oklahoma in his top-9. 

It's almost a surprise nowadays when Georgia is not in one of these final lists. However, what is a surprise is the fact that the Clemson Tigers don't find their logo on the Top-list edit. 

Clemson at one time appeared to be one of the leaders in the young man's recruitment, and that's not to say they won't find their way back into the mix. However, with the removal of visits and physical interactions, it could mean the end for the Tigers in their chase for one of the nation's top prospects. 

As for what he could potentially bring to Georgia? Well, it would only continue the presence of Georgia being "RBU" on a national level. They've taken top backs from California, North Carolina, and even New Jersey. 

As for Henderson the player? They rarely make them better. At 5'11, 195 pounds he possesses ideal size for an all-purpose back, and that's exactly what he is. He has 3,193 all-purpose yards in 2019 to go along with 53 TDs. 

He's got plus speed as a 10.9 100-meter runner and can make people miss with the best of backs. But it's the speed and vision that is devastating on Friday nights in Virginia. 

Here's a look at TreVeyon's highlight tape from last year: 

TreVeyon is the younger brother of Indiana running back, Ronnie Walker who played in all thirteen contests last fall for the Hoosiers. 

