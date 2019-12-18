Georgia Flips former LSU Commit, Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton, 4-star receiver from Calabasas, California, has signed to play for and attend the University of Georgia. Burton was a long-time commit to LSU but Kirby Smart and company gained momentum late. The signing of a receiver this caliber is huge for the Dawgs offense going forward!

There is no making any bones about it, Georgia struggled on offense this year and especially at the receiver position. Injuries, suspensions and untimely dropped passes seemed to plague the Dawgs throughout the 2019 campaign.

Jermaine Burton has an opportunity to make an immediate impact and help remedy the problems in the UGA wideout room.

Kirby Smart talked ad nauseam this year in press conferences about what made opposing receiving corps so successful. Smart pointed toward the ability to catch the ball in traffic, track the deep ball, and run routes with physicality and precision. Burton checks all of those boxes.

When watching Burton's film, the word smooth comes to mind. A player comparison in terms of size and skill set would be current Dawg Dominick Blaylock. The two are nearly identical in stature and this bodes well for Burton as Blaylock made an immediate impact as a freshman. It's also worth noting that Blaylock will just be finishing his recovery from ACL surgery when fall camp rolls around next year, so adding Burton is that much bigger for UGA.

Jermaine is now part of a four-headed monster of 4-star receivers in the 2020 class. He joins Marcus Rosemy, Justin Robinson and Arian Smith as highly touted, highly skilled recruits that are now going to call Athens home.

This collection of talent, combined with the return of experienced pass-catchers such as George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock, and Kearis Jackson gives all those affiliated with the Georgia football program reason to be excited about the direction of the offense.

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.