Georgia Recruiting: Dawgs Add Elite Offensive Prospects in 2023

RUEBEN OWENS II

Rueben Owens II is the top-ranked running back in the state of Texas in the 2023 class. The El Campo native is handling an already high profile recruitment with an attitude to humility and appreciation. "It's been crazy! I see all these college coaches really wanting me and all showing love to me. I just know that I'm blessed" said Owens II. The rising sophomore already has a plethora of major college offers, including one from Georgia that came back in January from Coach Dell McGee.

Owens II is well aware of the caliber of running backs that McGee has helped to mold at Georgia, as well as the overall rich running back history that has formed in Athens. "That crosses my mind a lot, how these coaches develop players they have had in the past. Especially those that have gone on to the NFL" said Owens II. He also is not scared to share carries or a backfield, and that's a good thing with Georgia already having a running back commit in 2023 with Treyaun Webb.

Owens II explained what was going to be important to him going forward in his recruitment as well. "A program that is going to get my family in it and of course the nutrition and weight room program. I also want to have a really good relationship with the coaching staff" said Owens II. Unlike Webb with UGA, Owens II does not have a so-called dream school, however, he did acknowledge that, "if a school comes along and stands out from all the rest, then yes I would pull a commitment."

Owens II would be a tremendous add to Georgia's 2023 class and a great 1 - 2 punch with Treyaun Webb. Webb is an all-purpose type back that is silky smooth in running routes and shows great versatility in how he can align and used. While Rueben Owens II can be used in a variety of ways, he's more of a downhill, slashing type of back. When Owens II runs the ball, even on the perimeter, he has a knack for getting his shoulders square and getting North and South in a hurry. Also, the Black Unicorn, as his family has nicknamed him, is dynamic in the return game.

TJ SHANAHAN

TJ Shanahan is the first offensive lineman that Georgia has offered in the class of 2023. With Georgia just recently having put two offensive tackles in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft in Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, this is not taken lightly by Shanahan. "The fact that I'm the first offensive lineman they've offered in the class means a lot. It means they see my game and trust it enough to start the process of recruiting me. It's really a blessing. They're such a great program" said Shanahan.

Coach Dell McGee, like with Rueben Owens II, is who offered TJ. Once his high school coach put him in contact with McGee, Shanahan said that, "He offered me and said that he really wanted me to get in touch with Coach Luke. I'm excited to continue to build a relationship with Georgia. I've got in scheduled to get in contact with Coach Luke soon."

Shanahan is close with 2023 commit Treyaun Webb as well and said that the fellow Sunshine State standout has already been working him to commit to the 'G'. "I've definitely talked to Treyaun and he's all about the Dawgs and I'm excited to get up to Georgia sometime and see what the Dawgs are all about" remarked Shanahan. Shanahan said that in the meanwhile, he'll be looking into, "the school's resume. Guys at my position they've put in the NFL. Looking into the coaching staff and their background, how they've developed players, and just building that relationship as best I can."

At 6'5" 300 pounds and still growing, it's easy to see why Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, and South Carolina have all offered the Orlando native, along with many other major programs. Shanahan is both a mauler in the run game and also shows extreme athleticism. A 300 pounder shouldn't move with the fluidity and the suddenness that the Timber Creek lineman does on both sides of the ball. Once TJ gets his hands on a defender when engaging a block, it's over. It's not uncommon to see this left tackle driving opposing defenders 5, 10, 15 yards downfield and then burying them into the turf violently for good measure.

Dawgs Daily is of the opinion that Shanahan will become a heavily coveted prospect for Georgia and one of the premier talents in the country in the class of 2023 overall.

