Amarius Mims Named All-American

The SI All-American team announced their high-school all-offense team, and to no one's shock, one of the selections at tackle is Bulldogs signee Amarius Mims.

Mims could compete for early snaps as soon as next season, although the Bulldogs do have a few tackles that have played well this season. When he committed to the University of Georgia, Mims told reporters one of the reasons was because he thought Georgia had a guard playing left tackle.

That "guard" is Jamaree Salyer, who did indeed enter the program as a guard. They need a true tackle that can compete at an All-American level to protect the blind side of quarterback JT Daniels and eventually Brock Vandagriff.

Mims was also an in-state product, plucked from Bleckley County High School by head coach Kirby Smart and his staff. It was an essential one, as often quarterbacks are only as good as their protection, the most important of which comes from the outside.

Mims will join an offensive tackle group that is rather young and will have a chance to make an early impact for the Dawgs.

The Bulldogs loaded up on offensive line talent this offseason and should now have many capable linemen competing for snaps in camp. Obviously, they will put their best five on the field, and many of those battles won't be decided until the conclusion of fall camp.

Mims joined an elite host of players on the list, many of whom will go on to do big things in their collegiate careers. As for Mims, it looks like he will fit right in with the Athens scenery, and Bulldogs quarterbacks will have their blind sides covered.

