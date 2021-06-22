Branson Robinson Sets Commitment Date

Branson Robinson is a four-star running back in the 2022 recruiting class out of Mississippi, which makes him the number one player in Mississippi. Ever since there was even a hint of a chance of the Dawgs landing the number three running back in the country, they've made him a priority in this cycle.

Robinson was one of the first waves of recruits to take an official visit to Georgia after lifting the dead period at the beginning of June. With Clemson landing an official visit from Robinson the following week and defending national champions, Alabama getting the latest official visit from Robinson this past weekend.

Robinson will round out his official visits with a trip to Tennessee as well this weekend.

Robinson would announce on Twitter Monday night that he would announce his decision on July 22nd in honor of his late uncle.

In April, the Madison, Mississippi native listed his top five of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, and Tennessee. All five schools are expected to host Branson for an official visit before he makes his decision; as things are set up now, it looks like LSU will have every chance to see Robinson last. Seeing a prospect right before he makes a decision is something Georgia has excelled at in the past as they've successfully flipped multiple of their top targets.

During Branson's visit to Athens back in the beginning of June, he was pictured with four other top 2022 classmates. Those classmates included QB Gunner Stockton (UGA commit), WR Kojo Antwi (undecided), TE Oscar Delp (undecided), and WR De'Nylon Morrissette (UGA commit), these five have since been nicknamed Georgia's version of the Fab Five.

With two out of the five members already committed to UGA, Branson would be a huge get for the Dawgs class as not only would he become the second running back to be taken in the class, next to four-star Jordan James, but he would also represent the third "Fab Five" to commit to the G.

