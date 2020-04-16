Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 9 — James Cook

The talent has never been questioned for James Cook. He is an explosive athlete and versatile as well. After entering Georgia as a 4-Star and the 3rd ranked all-purpose back in the 2018 class, Cook has served in a limited role and has been forced to bide his time behind some established backs. Having said that, many have questioned the use of Cook during his first two seasons in Athens, and rightfully so.

Cook is a has playmaking ability in his bloodline. The Dawg faithful have been frustrated at times not getting to see Cook get more touches. That frustration was compounded at the end of this past season with Cook getting injured early on in the Sugar Bowl versus Baylor. This was an obvious opportunity for him to really get featured in the Georgia offense.

All of that is water under the bridge now. Several key changes to the Georgia coaching staff during the offseason appear to be strong indicators for James Cook having a successful 2020. The combination of Matt Luke, Todd Monken, and Buster Faulkner coming aboard at Georgia and an opened up offense that has a history of creatively utilizes two back sets should lend itself to a breakout campaign for Cook.

Along with two back sets, Monken has no fears going with an empty formation with the RB in the slot or even on the edge. These types of formations would lend more so to Cook’s talents than the rest of the backs at Georgia.

The versatility of Cook should allow Monken and company to create favorable matchups versus linebackers and safeties in the passing game and Cook does not get the credit he deserves for his ability to run the ball both inside and outside the tackles. He possesses the abilities, but hasn’t seen the opportunities.

Also, being paired in the backfield with a more mobile quarterback, regardless of which quarterback wins the starting job, should allow the zone-read runs to become more explosive by holding the defense honest with the quarterback pull threat. With the track speed that Cook has, all he needs is a crease and he can make the defense pay.

All the ingredients seem to be there for a breakout year for the junior running back. Zamir White and Cook figure to be the lead backs for the Dawgs in 2020 and the latest thunder and lightning combination in a storied tradition of running back tandems in Athens. Kirby Smart has mentioned multiple times this offseason being excited about the work Cook was putting in before the Coronavirus mitigation shut down Georgia's preparations for spring ball. The Miami native will be extremely motivated to make the most of his first major opportunity at a lead role and undoubtedly has aspirations of joining his brother in the NFL with productive year.

