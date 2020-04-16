How Will Georgia Football Capitalize On Virtual G-Day?

The Notre Dame at Georgia game was an unprecedented spectacle this past season in Athens. Two of the nation's premier programs squared off in prime time with the debut of the new red lights at Georgia. It's something that Dawg fans, recruits in attendance, and of course, the players and coaches will never forget. It makes total sense that this game would be selected as UGA's Virtual G-Day game and the live Tweeting of Kirby Smart during it is a stroke of genius.

Everybody is cooped up in the house, responsibly practicing social distancing and there is not a ton to watch. Getting to relive a tremendous atmosphere between the hedges and get the live thoughts and reactions of the architect of the new era of Georgia Football is something that you can rest assured that will be used to the Dawgs advantage.

Twitter and Instagram are where recruits live these days. Instant reactions to news and events that take place spread like wildfire and getting as many eyeballs to your account is the name of the game. Georgia knows this. Their recruiting department utilizes social media very well sending out all kinds of edits and videos for recruits to post to their account. It's all about showing the love!

Without being able to host past G-Day attendees like Kelee Ringo, Kendall Milton, Nolan Smith, Trey Hill, Jamaree Salyer, and D'Andre Swift, who have all come away from G-Day's thoroughly impressed, you can bet the groundwork is being laid well ahead of time for some kind of added exposure during Virtual G-Day.

One thought is, with everyone watching Kirby Smart's Twitter account, a patented 'GO DAWGS!!' Tweet from the Head Coach signifying a 2021 class commitment during the live-tweeting of the Virtual G-Day would be huge. There are several in-state prospects, particularly defensively, that could be close to a commitment. Kirby Smart has told us that the timeline for players would be accelerated due to the pandemic and the extra recruiting hassles that have been thrown their way. Lovasea Caroll, the Dawgs' latest commit from IMG Academy, is a prime example of Kirby's forewarning.

Could Virtual G-Day 2020 see new Georgia commits come into the fold?

Smart and his staff are all about capturing the limelight and holding momentum as long as possible during the recruiting cycle. So, with all eyes on the SEC Network and Kirby Smart's Twitter feed don't be surprised if they give the green light to a recruit that's itching to commit.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.