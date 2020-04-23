QB Coach, Ron Veal Gives Insight on Georgia Football Commit, Brock Vandagriff

How are players training and staying in elite shape, not only mentally but physically during the time of the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions? Well, as we told you last week with our inside look at 2020 Georgia signee, Broderick Jones, they are working out with their personal trainers.

Or in the case of 2021 UGA Commit, Brock Vandagriff a combination of their high school coach — who happens to be his father — and QB trainer, Ron Veal.

Veal is well known around the Atlanta area. If there's a top quarterback in the area he's likely worked with him. Whether it's Justin Fields, Brock Vandagriff, or the next wave of 5-star prospects, they are typically being shaped and crafted by Veal.

Photo via Luke Crabtree IG:@lukeccrabtree

We recently caught up with the QB guru himself to see just how Vandagriff stacks up with some of the other talented signal callers he's coached.

"Yea, I think he's going to be right at the top of that list, mainly if he stays healthy throughout the season. He's very athletic and makes all the throws. He's smart on and off the field. So, I think he's more close to a Justin (Fields). I don't know if he's as fast as Justin, but size-wise the comparison is there."

As for what makes Brock Vandagriff one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in a historically deep 2021 class, Veal says it's the variety of ways he can beat you:

"I think it's the fact that he's a true dual-threat kid. He can throw and kill you. He can run it and kill you. So you have to pick your poison with him. And his last game against ELCA was evident of 'I can throw, I can run it. So, you really just have to decide what you want me to do.'"

If you don't know by now, Vandagriff is the son of a coach and a pretty dang good one at that. Veal has known Greg Vandagriff for almost four years now, and he's gotten to see first hand the relationship between father and son:

"I think he's one of the best defensive minds in the high school game and the way he teaches defenses. Therefore, he understands defenses so he can attack using his son's skills. Passing game, running game, putting him in space, boots, play action, and those types of things. He's a level headed guy, responsible, good person, and a great coach."

As for how he thinks Vandagriff's skills will translate onto the next level:

"I think they will transfer really well because I think he will be able to do both things well, if they allow him to do it in a reasonable fashion on the college level. But I think his ability to stay in the pocket and make throws and make the right read but also be able to make plays with his legs when things break down. And they will also be able to run him for solid yardage as well."

