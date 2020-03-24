Georgia Football: Commit Review, Jonathan Jefferson

In Georgia's 3-4 defense, there really is only one traditional defensive end, two defensive tackles, two outside linebackers, and two inside linebackers. However, with most offenses running a spread attack, Georgia usually ends up in a 4-2-5, with the JACK outside linebacker on the field and the STAR as the fifth defensive back.

So, what does that mean? It means that your singular defensive end, the Malik Herring's of the world, are a lot bigger than traditional defensive ends. Think of an NFL player like Trey Flowers, who is 6'3, 280 pounds and plays that odd front defensive end.

So, for a player like Jonathan Jefferson who is already nearing 270 pounds as a senior in high school, playing a traditional wide nine technique in a 4-3 defense — something that's left for more explosive and pass rush heavy defensive ends — was not in his future, in my opinion.

Kirby Smart's defense is notorious for rotating and playing several different fronts and coverages, which means the "DE" is often asked to even kick inside and hold their own at the three-technique position. Jefferson is plenty physical to take on guards in the SEC on the inside, and plenty athletic enough to play a 5-technique if asked to do so.

As you can see, that 7-technique or standup defensive end (Far left) would be a player like Azeez Ojulari, whereas the three-technique on the backside of the defense with a "Possible 2 Gap" would be listed as the defensive end in this scenario, but he's really playing defensive tackle.



That position versatility is exactly what Jefferson brings to the table for Georgia. He has some things to clean up in terms of conditioning levels and body type, as most incoming freshmen do, but he's certainly extremely gifted as an athlete.

Here's a look at his highlights from last season at Douglas County high school:

