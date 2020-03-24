BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Football: Commit Review, Jonathan Jefferson

Brooks Austin

In Georgia's 3-4 defense, there really is only one traditional defensive end, two defensive tackles, two outside linebackers, and two inside linebackers. However, with most offenses running a spread attack, Georgia usually ends up in a 4-2-5, with the JACK outside linebacker on the field and the STAR as the fifth defensive back.

So, what does that mean? It means that your singular defensive end, the Malik Herring's of the world, are a lot bigger than traditional defensive ends. Think of an NFL player like Trey Flowers, who is 6'3, 280 pounds and plays that odd front defensive end. 

So, for a player like Jonathan Jefferson who is already nearing 270 pounds as a senior in high school, playing a traditional wide nine technique in a 4-3 defense — something that's left for more explosive and pass rush heavy defensive ends — was not in his future, in my opinion. 

Kirby Smart's defense is notorious for rotating and playing several different fronts and coverages, which means the "DE" is often asked to even kick inside and hold their own at the three-technique position. Jefferson is plenty physical to take on guards in the SEC on the inside, and plenty athletic enough to play a 5-technique if asked to do so. 

ODd front
Photo courtesy of BleacherReport's Matt Bowen, 2014

As you can see, that 7-technique or standup defensive end (Far left) would be a player like Azeez Ojulari, whereas the three-technique on the backside of the defense with a "Possible 2 Gap" would be listed as the defensive end in this scenario, but he's really playing defensive tackle. 

That position versatility is exactly what Jefferson brings to the table for Georgia. He has some things to clean up in terms of conditioning levels and body type, as most incoming freshmen do, but he's certainly extremely gifted as an athlete. 

Here's a look at his highlights from last season at Douglas County high school: 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: Offensive Line Depth Chart Review

The University of Georgia offensive line took some hits this offseason. With four starters now gone, they are younger than ever. Here's a review of the depth chart.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Highlights of 2021 Georgia Commit, Brock Vandagriff

Brock Vandagriff is one of three current commits in the 2021 recruiting class for the University of Georgia. Here's a look at his highlights from his 2019 season.

Brooks Austin

by

brent.wilson

Jonathan Jefferson Commits To Georgia

4-star Defensive end from Douglas County High school, Jonathan Jefferson has committed to the University of Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Malcolm Johnson Jr. Could Be A Two-Sport Standout at Georgia

Malcolm Johnson Jr. has elite speed. The wide receiver from Virginia is set on running track at the next level. Georgia has recently offered the dual-sport star.

BGilmer18

Georgia Basketball: How will Tom Crean fill the final spots in 2020 recruiting class?

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2020 class currently sits at 24th. Tom Crean has one scholarship left to allocate for next season. How will he fill that final spot?

Brent Wilson

Jake Fromm NFL Draft Profile

The NFL Draft is a month away and Jake Fromm is receiving his final evaluations. ESPN's NFL Draft department has finalized Jake Fromm's draft profile.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Four Former Bulldogs Selected in NFL Mock Draft

SI.com's Kevin Hanson has released his latest Three-Round NFL Mock Draft. Their are four former Bulldogs who have been selected. Find out where they land.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: TE Depth Chart Review

The Georgia offense has seen quite a lot of turnover, but no position more than tight end. We take a look at what the depth chart will likely look like this fall.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know 2022 Athlete, Terian Williams II

Terian Williams II is wise beyond his years. The 2022 Athlete has several SEC offers and is looking to add plenty more. Get to know this in-state star.

Brooks Austin

Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte Gaining Value Daily for Georgia

Amid the uncertainty of COVID-19, Monty Rice and Richard LeCounte are gaining value daily as leaders of the Georgia defense.

BGilmer18