The Butkus Award is given to the nation's top linebacker in both high school and college football. And while Azeez Ojulari and Monty Rice were both named to the collegiate watchlist on Monday, the future for the Georgia Bulldogs appears rather bright as well.

2021 commits, Chaz Chambliss and Jamon Dumas-Johnson were both named to the high school watchlist.

Chambliss, a senior at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia committed back in late May of this year. He's 6'3, 243 pounds, and has played a variety of positions in the past for the Trojans in their 3-3 stack defense. However, in 2020 with the transfer arrival of several premier defensive ends like Kristian Zachary, Chambliss will likely spend his time playing standup outside linebacker this fall. Though upon his arrival in Athens, you could see his hand in the dirt in that JACK position that Ojulari mans currently.

As for Jamon Dumas-Johnson, he's more of your modern inside linebacker. He's nearing 6'1, 230 pounds, and has sideline to sideline capabilities. Though similar to Chambliss, when he hits your you're going to feel it. He's a much-needed asset for Georgia in the 2021 class considering Monty Rice will be graduating following this season and Nakobe Dean is likely a three and done type of football player. Not to mention that passed up on signing an inside linebacker as a whole in 2020.

Also on the list were several remaining Georgia targets for the class of 2021:

Prince Kollie

Smael Mondon

Xavian Sorey

Mondon is obviously the primary target of this bunch, and Georgia is trying their damndest to ensure that he ends up in state, but there's some serious competition. Auburn is strong in this fight, Tennessee's in the mix thanks to a ravenous fan base, Florida has crept into the discussion due to a relationship with Christian Robinson, and the defending national champs are well in the discussion as well.

