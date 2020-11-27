Eleven Georgia Commits Named SI All-American Candidates

Sports Illustrated revealed the top 250 candidates that will remain under consideration to be named to the next Sports Illustrated All-American team for the class of 2021.

The process started in July when SIAA created a watch list of over 1,000 high-school prospects from around the country. The All-American team will be announced on Monday, Dec. 21.

Eleven current Georgia commits made the cut.

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff, Bogart, GA – Prince Avenue Christian

This should come as a surprise to noone, as Vandagriff is rated as the No. 2 quarterback on the SI All American Top 99. In Vandagriff's four years at Prince Avenue, he has tossed for a whopping 8,617 yards, 94 touchdowns while completing 67.9 percent of his pass attempts. Last week, in his team's season finale, he threw for seven touchdowns and 478 yards in a 55-9 blowout victory over Athens Christian.

Running Back Lovasea Carroll, Bradenton, FL – IMG Academy

Carroll is a 6-foot-1 back out of high-school football powerhouse IMG Academy. He is the lone running back for head coach Kirby Smart's 2021 class. He has been one of the primary spokespersons for Georgia during a strange recruiting time period. During his three-year high-school career, he accumulated 34 rushing touchdowns and 2,481 yards on 242 carries, an average of over 10 yards per carry.

Offensive Tackle Amarius Mims, Cochran, GA – Bleckley County

At 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, Mims is a physically imposing prospect. He is the third-highest rated tackle in the country according to SI.com, and is the No. 13 player overall. This was, without a doubt, the biggest pick up for associate head coach and offensive line coach Matt Luke.

Linebacker Smael Mondon, Dallas, GA – Paulding County

Mondon was the latest prospect to commit to the Bulldogs, and in the process allowed Smart to land all of the top-three prospects in the state of Georgia. Mondon is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, and the No. 1 overall inside linebacker prospect in the country. When watching his tape, Georgia fans should expect to see a physical defender with crazy speed and athleticism.

Safety David Daniel, Woodstock, GA – Woodstock

Daniel was the second prospect to commit to Georgia in the class of 2021, doing so in September of 2019. He is currently listed as a finalist for safety. Daniel is a top-10 prospect in the state of Georgia, and the No. 3 ranked ATH nationally. Daniel is 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, and the first elite SEC recruit out of Woodstock High in years.

Guard Micah Morris, Kingsland, GA – Camden County

Morris was the first offensive lineman to commit to Georgia this offseason. At 6-foot-4 and 316 pounds, Morris was another great addition to Luke's offensive line unit. Morris will likely bump inside to guard upon his arrival in Athens.

Guard Dylan Fairchild, Cumming, GA – West Forsyth

That makes three SI All-American finalist offensive linemen from Georgia coming to play for Luke next season. Fairchild was the second of the bunch to commit to the Bulldogs. He's an interesting prospect for the Dawgs in the sense that there's no guarantee where he will play along the offensive front.

Defensive Tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney, SC – Gaffney

Smart and his staff somehow stole the top prospect in South Carolina with the commitment of Ingram-Dawkins. Landing the 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman was a huge victory for the class of 2021, as the Bulldogs are expecting to lose multiple key interior defenders this offseason such as Malik Herring, Jordan Davis (most likely), Julian Rochester and Devonte Wyatt.

Defensive Tackle Marlin Dean, Bradenton, FL – IMG Academy

As the other commit from IMG Academy for the 2021 class, Dean stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 265 pounds. Dean initially committed to Georgia on March 6, but then de-committed to open his recruitment back up. After a few months, Dean decided to stay at Georgia and follow his high-school teammate, Lovasea Carroll.

Linebacker Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, GA – Carrollton

Chambliss committed to Georgia in May, becoming one of the first defensive commits in the class. Chambliss is 6-foot-2, 239 pounds and will likely get bigger when he gets to Georgia.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter, Tuscaloosa, AL – American Christian

Lassiter is one of two commits from Alabama in Georgia's 2021 class joining Jackson Meeks. At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Lassiter is a freakish athlete with explosive tendencies on the football field.