SI All-American's Inaugural SI99 is being dominated by some perennial recruiting powerhouses, as expected. Though there are several members of the SI99 yet to make their college decisions, right at two dozen, there are a few programs that have a commanding early lead.

Ohio State leads the team rankings with 10 members of their current 2021 recruiting class within the SI99, led by SI All-American's No. 3 overall prospect, Jack Sawyer as well as No. 1 running back TreVeyon Henderson, another top 10 overall prospect (No. 8).

Alabama comes in a close second with eight members of their recruiting class on the initial SI99. They have the top pairing of offensive tackles in Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 5) and JC Latham (No. 11).

Clemson rounds out the top three with seven commits within the SI99. Though they aren't as top-heavy as their counterparts in Ohio State and Alabama, the volume is where one would expect it to be. Clemson's highest-ranked player on the list is WR, Beaux Collins out of St. John Bosco out in California.

Georgia has five members of their 2021 class within the SI99 rankings, but like many high-end programs on the list, they have an outside chance at running down the top spot though it's going to take some serious closing. Georgia has a significant chance to land Korey Foreman (No. 4), Smael Mondon (No. 6), Amarius Mims (No. 13), Maason Smith (No. 36), and Jeremiah Williams (No. 54).

Georgia

TE-H Brock Bowers (No. 51)

S David Daniel (No. 35)

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (No. 88)

DE Elijah Jeudy (No. 48)

QB Brock Vandagriff (No. 15)

Here's the review of each player:

No. 15 Brock Vandagriff

Possessing a promising frame that appears to have gotten even stronger this offseason, Vandagriff is an elite decision-maker with ideal physical tools. The Peach State native has plus arm strength and seamlessly ties his lower-half with his eyes and arm while clicking through his progressions from the pocket. Not to be restricted, Vandagriff possesses a good feel for perimeter pressure and enough athleticism and mobility to maneuver through traffic and produce off-schedule. He has a good 2-count release that allows him to drive the ball to targets through the third level and from the boundary to the field. Vandagriff projects well as the trigger man in an offense with 3-step and 5-step rhythm concepts in its passing game.

No. 35 David Daniel

Range, ball skills, versatility -- it all fits with the future Georgia Bulldog. Daniel is as comfortable running the alley and making a play with pop as he is retreating and tracking the football through the third level with urgency and purpose. He comes off the hash at 45 degrees more efficiently than one would expect at 6-foot-2 or better with the fluidity to gear down and cut up the grass in screaming downhill as needed. Having grown since his junior season based on offseason evaluations, Daniel could make the case for strongest floor among safety projections nationally. With the savvy and quickness to play as a sub defender or in the box, we don't expect to see him waiting very long to see the field even on a talent-rich roster like the one Kirby Smart has assembled in Athens.

No. 48 Elijah Jeudy

Jeudy’s tape is among the most fun to watch in this class. He spent most of his junior season dealing with a hand/wrist injury, thus a cast/club was on him. However, his snap quickness was still evident. Jeudy routinely jumps on top of offensive tackles at the snap, forcing them to open their hips and creating an easy entry point for him as he simultaneously achieves a good bend and dip to corner to passers. Jeudy features a classic speed rush that he can convert to power when he needs to, as well as a spin, 2-hand swipe and a rip, which is his prominent counter versus blockers. He appears to be adding mass to his frame, which should allow him to hold up well on the edge in the run game. The more we study Jeudy on tape, the more obvious it appears he has the skill set of a “Jack” in head coach Kirby Smart’s defensive scheme.

No. 51 Brock Bowers

Bowers checks in as our top H-Tight End prospect, as he grades out high in many positional factors. He can be successful attached as in-line seam-player, flexed to the slot, as a wing player, fullback and perimeter receiver. In fact, Bowers has even played running back and looked more than comfortable using change of direction ability, balance and quickness as a big runner. He shows good hands to pluck in the passing game, with good route-running traits and has speed to threaten in the RAC-phase. The California native also is a dynamic blocker from wing alignments, displaying strength to win early at the point and leg-churn to finish. Bowers’ versatility will allow him to offer a college offense formation flexibility as an ultimate H-back type with the ability to contribute to an offense as a receiver, blocker and runner.

No. 88 Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Old-school SEC fans will appreciate how Dumas-Johnson approaches the game of football. There's a consistent intensity with him that pops on tape, evident even against a national schedule at St. Frances Academy. He plays within his frame with power and purpose, decisive in tight windows amid the wash. JDJ navigates the trenches like a veteran and proves ideal against the run when it comes to instincts and fits from tackle to tackle. He is strong laterally and flashes range as needed to aid the coverage units as a zone supporter. Another college-ready build with enough speed and overall athleticism, this position is simply loaded nationally. Georgia could eventually contend for the top position group within the 'backer ranks with JDJ at the foundation. More polish on passing downs will only enhance strengths here.