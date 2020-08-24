After compiling several months worth of data in addition to cycling back for a closer look at the 2019 football season, SI All-American has put pen to paper at each position group.

The SI All-American Staff saved the safeties group for the final rankings, and Georgia commit, David Daniel comes in at No. 2 overall at the safety position.

James Williams, Miami David Daniel, Georgia Terrion Arnold, Uncommitted Ahamari Harvey, Auburn Corey Collier, Florida Derrick Davis, Uncommitted J.D. Coffey, Texas Nyland Green, Uncommitted Omar Burroughs, Kansas Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin

Here's what SI All-American had to say about Daniel:

Range, ball skills, versatility -- it all fits with the future Georgia Bulldog. Daniel is as comfortable running the alley and making a play with pop as he is retreating and tracking the football through the third level with urgency and purpose. He comes off the hash at 45 degrees more efficiently than one would expect at 6-foot-2 or better with the fluidity to gear down and cut up the grass in screaming downhill as needed. Having grown since his junior season based on offseason evaluations, Daniel could make the case for strongest floor among safety projections nationally. With the savvy and quickness to play as a sub defender or in the box, we don't expect to see him waiting very long to see the field even on a talent-rich roster like the one Kirby Smart has assembled in Athens.

It's worth noting that Daniel has gotten significantly bigger since we've last seen him on tape. Daniel has added 10-15 pounds and grown another inch. All while working with Glen Ford at I Dare U. He enters his final season at Woodstock as one of the nation's best at the safety position. He will be playing in the Under Armour All-American game as well this January before enrolling at Georgia.

Also, you'll see that despite being listed as a cornerback and being recruited as such at Georgia, Nyland Green makes this list at No. 8 overall. Nyland is a player that continues to get taller and taller every time I see him. We at SI All-American see him as a safety at the next level, but Charleton Warren has made it clear that he has placed priority in Green as a cornerback, which is what Green prefers to play in college.