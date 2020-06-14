DawgsDaily
Georgia Football Commit, David Daniel Talks Who's Next Up in 2021

Brooks Austin

David Daniel was the very first player to commit to Georgia in the 2021 class back in September of 2019. And since then he's been the Lead Dawg in the class on defense, playing his part in bringing in more talent to fill out the class in 2021. 

We caught up with Daniel after an extensive workout with Glen Ford of I Dare U. 

Some high schools in the state returned to summer workouts this past week, with the rest of the state getting underway this week. As for how his Woodstock teammates are doing, Daniel said: 

"Oh, it was good. You know the first day we did conditioning more like running than anything you know, second day we came back lifting weights. Everybody's feeling kind of loose on their workouts because they haven't been working during this quarantine. I've been straight though so I am where I left off."

Woodstock finished just (3-7) last season, and headed into his senior season, Daniel is placing the weight on his shoulders to turn things around. He's going to be playing both sides of the ball, along with special teams this fall. 

"I think our defense is going to be solid this season, but our offense is going to be questionable. I'm gonna keep it one-hundred." 

As for why he chose Georgia, Daniel says it's the home feeling: 

"Um, you know, the family atmosphere. They treated me and my family well every time we visited, you know, I felt at home there. You know, the coaches were being nice. They showed me everything they had to offer and their education is good. So, I chose to stay home."

There's still plenty of work to do for Georgia in the 2021 class, with only nine commits. They are heavily involved in the race for some of the nation's top prospects on the defensive side of the football. 

"We got Smael (Mondon), trying to get him at linebacker. James Williams, Tony Grimes are some key prospects we're looking at trying to get right now."

