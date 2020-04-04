Georgia Football Recruiting: Donovan Edwards Breaks Down Highlights

It seems as if the University of Georgia brings in one of the nation's top running backs in every class at this point, heck sometimes even two of them. In fact, since 2016 Georgia has brought in at least one running back ranked inside the Top-10 in the country at their position.

Donovan Edwards just might be that next back in 2021. At 5'11, nearing 200 pounds he has a collegiate frame already. The West Bloomfield, Michigan product is being heavily recruited by the biggest brands and programs across the country.

He played all over the field last season for West Bloomfield — quarterback, wide receiver and of course running back — and he excelled at each position. It's something that college coaches love about Edwards, not only has he shown the positional versatility and skillset but it's proof that he can learn the responsibilities for multiple positions. That is something that will allow him to learn a much more complex college system that much faster.

He joined the Bulldog Maven to update his recruitment and break down his own highlight tape:

We asked how Edwards is dealing with the social distancing rules put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know it is crazy times right now, but I'm just doing what I got to do right now."

Edwards, like most young men his age, is an avid gamer. Prior to the interview, he admitted he was actually playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. But he's missing the game the most during this time:

"You know, all my life it's been a repeating cycle. Football season is over with, and I'm on to the grind. But right now, it's really like we are just trying to get back into the season, it's just a bump in the road right now."

Kirby Smart mentioned on the Paul Finebaum show that recruits in the 2021 cycle could potentially shut down their recruitment by committing early because college coaches are almost solely focused on recruiting. Ten to 15 phone calls and several more text messages throughout the day can take its toll on a young athlete. Though, Edwards says it won't deter him from taking his time:

"It's really been hectic for real, but it's truly a blessing. No, not for real. I'm not going to get pressured into doing anything that I'm not comfortable with myself."

Smart on what he's asking his players to do to get better: