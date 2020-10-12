How Does Georgia Finish the 2021 Recruiting Class?

Under Kirby Smart as the head coach at the University of Georgia, the Bulldogs have typically finished much stronger than they've started in terms of recruitment, and the class of 2021 is shaping up to be no different.

With 15 verbal commitments on the books so far, there is room for Georgia to close out with some of the nation's elite talent.

We here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com believe there's room in the 2021 class for at least 23 players to sign, so with eight spots remaining, who are they saving them for?

Amarius Mims

We've felt great about Mims for quite a while throughout this process in terms of his chances of landing at Georgia despite the push from Tennessee. The main determining factor here? Well, the instate pull has played a role, but it's all about Brock Vandagriff with this recruitment. BVG has made Mims feel like a major priority and the two have grown extremely close throughout this process. With Mims decision coming this Wednesday, we expect it to be Georgia.

Nyland Green

Green absolutely fits the mold of a Georgia corner under Kirby Smart. Nearing 6'3, he's extremely long and versatile as a defender and possesses some of the best ball skills you will ever see at the cornerback position. He can play man to man, and drop back in zone coverage and remain a threat to disrupt offenses. This one, like Mims, is coming down to Georgia and Tennessee as well. Though a decision is not as imminent it seems.

Smael Mondon

Mondon is in a three-way lock it seems between Georgia, Tennessee, and Auburn with Florida as the darkhorse in this equation. The good news for Georgia fans, the way the Dawgs have continued to play on the defensive side of the football throughout the year is a major plus for the Paulding County prospect. The bad news? Mondon seems to really enjoy coach Travis Williams at Auburn, the Tigers continue to be the main competition in our opinion here. A decision date has not been set, but that could change sooner than later.

Xavian Sorey/Terrion Arnold

These two are bunched together for a reason. They have continuously stated their ambitions to play together in college, and there's a real possibility that's it done in Athens. Sorey appears to be a strong Alabama lean, but there's a connection between Arnold and David Daniel to Georgia. The two safeties played together throughout the 7on7 circuit and that relationship along with Sorey being teammates with not one but two Georgia commits — Lovasea Carroll and Marlin Dean — could lend favor to Georgia.

Maason Smith/Korey Foreman

Yet another package deal it appears, these are the two most coveted prospects in America at this point in time. Sources that we've spoken to indicated it's going to be extremely tough to pull Maason Smith out of The Boot, but Georgia's got a couple of things working for them right now. LSU looks like they are going to lose quite a few ball games this year, at (1-2) already on the season, they've yet to play Texas A & M, Florida, Alabama, or Auburn. Smith and Foreman have both expressed their concerns about UGA's production along the defensive line in the past, and the Dawgs currently lead the SEC in sacks.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Dawkins may be one of the first on this list to commit to Georgia. He's a completely different player than he was a year ago. He's gained nearly forty pounds while maintaining his athleticism and considering what Georgia could potentially lose on the defensive line this year, has become a major target for Georgia in 2021.

Names to remember:

Donavan Edwards

Edwards has remained a major target for Georgia throughout this process despite having already received a commitment from Lovasea Carroll. For the longest time here on Dawgs Daily on SI.com, we have considered Edwards a strong Michigan lean, but sources have indicated that Edwards and the Georgia staff remain in contact on a day to day basis.

Kamari Lassiter

This one appears to be down to Georgia and Auburn with Clemson on the outside looking in. Lassiter was set to make a commitment in late August but has pushed that decision back to a later date.

Elijah Jeudy

They've lost the commitment from Marlin Dean and Jared Wilson only to add them back into the fold, don't be surprised if something similar happens with Jeudy if need be.