Georgia Football Flips Jared Wilson Back From UNC

The University of Georgia has landed a massive offensive line prospect. At 6’4” 325 pounds, Jared Wilson has committed to the G.

If this sounds familiar, it’s with good reason. This is the second time that Wilson has announced his allegiance to UGA. The big man from Clemmons, North Carolina originally was the first prospect on the offensive side of the ball committed to the Dawgs in the class of 2021. From November 7, 2019, to February 6, 2020, Wilson was a member of the 2021 group of committed Dawgs.

After reopening his recruitment on that early February day, Clemmons became a hot commodity. Ohio State and Alabama both came calling and offered him a scholarship, but ultimately it was Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels that caught Wilson’s eye and the native of the Tar Heel State committed to UNC.

Wilson, as shown by the schools that have come calling, is an extremely underrated prospect. Lead Editor for DawgsDaily.com on SI, Brooks Austin gave him a glowing evaluation back in the fall of 2019.

“Flip on the tape and you see a guy that loves to finish blocks, a young man that's built like Solomon Kindley and plays like Cade Mays. He's played a lot of tackle for his high school team, but he projects to be a guard at the next level. He's got heavy hands, sending shockwaves through defenders when he strikes. He's certainly more suitable for a run-heavy offense at this point in his career, and that's perfect for Georgia's situation.”

Matt Luke has once again salvaged a relationship that was forged by Sam Pittman. Wilson and major UGA offensive line target Amarius Mims and the last couple of OL prospects remaining that were either committed to UGA or had Georgia clearly in the lead at the time of the transition from Pittman to Luke. The former Ole Miss Head Coach turned Dawgs O-Line Coach did a fabulous job holding things together in the 2020 class. Now, Wilson is back in the fold and Luke and UGA, based on our sources, have good reason to feel confident in their standing with Mims.

