Georgia Football: Get to Know 2022 CB, Tre'quon Fegans

The Manning family. The Matthews family. The Long family. The Watt family.

Famous football families have been around for quite some time, some spreading across generations of the NFL. The Fegans family just might be next.

Tre'quon Fegans is just a rising junior in the 2022 class and he's already received offers from Mississippi State, Florida, Auburn, and most recently the University of Georgia.

He is third of eight Fegans brothers, all of which play football. Tre'qoun's oldest brother, Antwon Fegans is already enrolled at Arkansas State and 2021 CB Delvon Fegans already has several D1 offers as well.

Tre'qoun and his brother Delvon spend their Friday night's locking down their respective sides of the field for Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama.

"It's a lot of chemistry. We've been playing together since we were younger. So, we know each other's weaknesses. What we are good at, and everything about each other."

Tre'quon and Delvon Fegans

It's one thing to be able to lock down wide receivers on the outside, but defensive backs like Tre'quon are serious threats to not only take the ball away but score. When asked why he thinks schools are hot after him on the trail, Fegans says it's exactly that:

"I think it's my picks probably because every time I touch the ball with a pick I score. I'm going to read my blocks and once I get the right cut, I'm gone."

The offer from Georgia meant quite a bit to Fegans, even though he's an Alabama kid.

"That's a good feeling, to get an offer from Georgia. That's big time."

Unlike most corners, Tre'quon Fegans is not a talker. He's not one to run his mouth during games or practice. As he put it, "I let my game do the talking."

Watch the full interview in the video clip above.

Here's a look at Tre'quon's highlight tape from his sophomore year:

