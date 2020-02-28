Georgia Football: Getting To Know Incoming Tackle, Chad Lindberg

The University of Georgia has been linked to some of the top offensive line talents in the country during Kirby Smart's tenure in Athens. And though some of that credit goes to the departed Sam Pittman, Matt Luke closed out the 2020 class with signs of the success continuing.

Georgia signed a pair of top-ranked tackles in Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge that the highest-rated pair of prospects at the position that Georgia has seen under Smart.

Jones and Ratledge have an average 247sports.com composite score of 98.84. The closest pairing of tackles to that score are the two currently competing in Indianapolis. Isaiah Wilson and Andrew Thomas combined for 98.47 in 2017.

The difference between that 2017 class and this years? Chad Lindberg.

Unlike in 2017, there's a third top-150 prospect at the tackle spot coming in with Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge. We caught up with the 6'7 330-pound tackle from Texas.

OT, Lindberg was an Under Armour All-American

Lindberg hails from League City, Texas. A product of 6A Clear Creek high school, he played in what he calls "the best high school football in the country."

It's a common discussion in the circles of passionate football people. Who truly has the best high school football in the country is a debate that will never really be solved. Sure, you can boil it down to the number of D1 prospects from each state and region, but it is a far more complex discussion than that.

As for why Lindberg firmly believes it's The Lonestar State?

"Size and strength of every team you go against in 5A and 6A. I’ve played against high schools with 1800 people class sizes that rotate DL where 1st-3rd string are 6’2 225+. Stadiums are bigger, crowds are bigger. Towns shut down on Friday night."

A combination of talent, size, strength, and passion. That's what Lindberg believes makes Texas the best, and in an odd way that's what make him one of the nation's top tackles. He's a mountain of a human as an incoming freshman and is as talented as you'd expect the 13th ranked tackle to be.

But to me, it's the passion and effort that Lindberg plays with that could make him different on the next level. His tape is riddled with a fight to finish every single play. Bullying the opponent and forcing them to succumb to his physical will. And it's something he thinks will translate to the next level:

"Yes. No doubt I’ll have to take it up a notch, but It’ll be there. And I’m coming from already playing against the best in the country being Texas 6A, slightly less of an adjustment from others"

Lindberg originally committed to the University of Georgia in July of last year, under the assumption that he'd be playing for Sam Pittman. The transition from Pittman to new offensive line coach, Matt Luke was a smooth one:

"Gonna miss Pittman a lot. Great coach and a better person. Can’t replace that personality, but coach Luke is the best person to replace that. High energy, proven coach. It will be fun to learn from him."

Lindberg is a student of the game of football, and one day hopes to become an educator in the sport he loves after a hopefully long career.

"I’d like to get into coaching. I really enjoy football on that deeper level of mechanics, gameplan, and coaches in general"

Being a kid from Texas, the Longhorns were always going to be an option for Lindberg. But when we asked why he chose to Commit to the G, it was because it was Georgia that felt like the home away from home:

"Felt like I could be most successful there. Successful academically, athletically, and as a person. Enjoyed all the coaches and staff as well as the players and people I met. I felt like it was a home away from home. I think it’ll give me the best chance at achieving everything I want to achieve in my life"

OT, Chad Lindberg

Lindberg plans to enroll sometime during this summer, most likely during June and will immediately get to work competing for one of those two tackle spots. A lot of Georgia fans will wonder whether or not he would be open to moving to guard in the future seeing as to how Jones and Ratledge are incoming freshmen as well.

It's something that Lindberg isn't opposed to, "I'm going to compete for a tackle spot, doesn’t matter the side. If I fit best at guard I’ll make sure I’m the best guard in the country"

