The University of Georgia is uniquely positioned to handle the changes that are taking place in the world of college football recruiting.

While the moratorium on recruiting that has been extended to May 31st isn't ideal, the fact is that no other school in the country can lay claim to the top recruiting class each of the last three years, and it's a powerful position to operate from in these uncertain times. The ability that Georgia has displayed to be able to pull in the best players available nationwide should help manifest itself via relationships and testimonials during this time of no on or off-campus visits.

Under Kirby Smart, UGA has extended its national brand by repeatedly playing in some of the most highly watched games on television over the past three seasons. The recruiting prowess alone would not have been enough. It took legendary performances from players that will go down in Bulldog lure to put the Dawgs in a place where they can easily get their foot in the door with high profile recruits. It just so happens now that it's a virtual door and not the prospects' living rooms.

Coach Smart celebrates with J.R. Reed

Georgia's last three recruiting classes have been composed of athletes from 18 different states. Combine talent from some of the premier high school programs in the country with the homegrown talent in the Peach State, and it's easy to see how number one ranked classes have become the norm in Athens. Also, a national presence the likes of Georgia's also helps out with in-state recruiting, because it's no longer a given that the big program in the state is going to come after a highly rated guy just because they live inside state lines.

Every recruit that I talk to, regardless of location, knows that an offer from Georgia is something special that they have earned. The cachet of the Red & Black is different today than it was just five years ago before Kirby Smart took the job.

There's a new standard in Athens, there's been a new standard. It just seems now, there's a new norm.

